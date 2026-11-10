Pinecrest Needs Proven Leadership — Ken Fairman Deserves Another Term

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Pinecrest Tribune Endorses Ken Fairman for Village Council Seat 4 Runoff

Pinecrest voters have another important decision to make on Tuesday, November 17, when they return to the polls for the Village Council Seat 4 runoff election. The Pinecrest Tribune supported Ken Fairman in the general election, and today we are making our position even stronger. Ken Fairman has earned another term on the Village Council, and we strongly encourage Pinecrest residents to vote for him. With the passage of Amendment 3, Pinecrest faces important decisions about its future. This is no time for political experiments or on-the-job training. This is a time for experience, financial responsibility, common sense, and leadership that puts residents first.

Ken Fairman has spent decades giving back to Pinecrest, long before he ever held elected office. His volunteer work with organizations supporting children, families, and the environment speaks volumes about his character. He didn’t get involved in Pinecrest to build a political career. He got involved because he cares about his community. That commitment has continued throughout his service on the Village Council. He listens, he works with others, and he understands that good government is about getting results, not grabbing headlines. Pinecrest needs council members who know how to work together, not politicians who believe every disagreement must become a political battle.

Let’s talk about something every taxpayer should care about — money. Fairman brings years of experience in asphalt and concrete construction, giving him a practical understanding of infrastructure projects, competitive bidding, and how taxpayer dollars should be spent. He has pushed for better bids, smarter decisions, and projects built to last rather than projects designed simply to look impressive. His philosophy is simple: needs before wants, quality before extravagance, and taxpayers before politics. His efforts have helped save the Village more than $1 million in capital projects and general expenditures. That’s the kind of leadership residents should want at Village Hall.

And now comes Amendment 3. Whatever residents thought about the amendment, the voters have spoken, and Pinecrest must move forward. The decisions made over the next several years will have a lasting impact on the Village. We need someone at the table who will ask the tough questions, study the numbers, protect taxpayers, and make sure every decision is in the best interests of residents. Ken Fairman has demonstrated that he is willing to do exactly that.

Ask the people who know Ken Fairman. Ask the community organizations he has supported. Ask the residents who have reached out to him with concerns. They will tell you he is accessible, honest, respectful, and willing to listen. He doesn’t need to be the loudest person in the room to get things accomplished. He understands that public service is about serving the public. It is also worth noting that Ray Gonzalez-Diez, who ran for Council Seat 4 but did not advance to the runoff, has endorsed Fairman. That support reinforces the confidence others have in his leadership.

The Pinecrest Tribune strongly endorses Ken Fairman for another term on the Village Council. Pinecrest is a special community, and keeping it that way requires experienced leaders who understand its history, respect its residents, and are prepared for its future. Ken Fairman has the experience, the dedication, and the proven record. He has earned the opportunity to continue serving.

On Tuesday, November 17, vote Ken Fairman for Pinecrest Village Council Seat 4. Let’s keep experience, common sense, and fiscal responsibility working for Pinecrest.

Pinecrest Runoff Election Information

Election Day: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Voting Hours: 7:00 AM–7:00 PM

Vote-by-Mail: Ballots have been mailed.

Early Voting: No early voting is scheduled.

Polling Locations: Voters will use the same precincts as the November 3 general election, with one exception: Precinct 632 has been moved to Coral Pine Park.

Voters should confirm their polling location and vote-by-mail deadlines with the Miami-Dade County Elections Department before Election Day.