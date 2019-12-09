Pinecrest police and fire rescue surf for a great cause

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Pinecrest Police competed with Fire Rescue on Saturday November 23rd in a simulated surfing contest that raised more than 150 Pollo Tropical Kid’s Meals for the nearby Boys & Girls Club’s After School Program’s upcoming holiday party. The competition took place in Pinecrest as part of the Grand Opening festivities of the newest Pollo Tropical, at 13425 South Dixie Highway.

The Pinecrest Fire Rescue celebrated their victory to the beat of the Palmetto High School Marching Band, also in attendance and performing for the festivities. Fire Rescue will join other volunteers in serving the holiday lunch for the upcoming “Pollo Party” at the nearby Boys & Girls Club. Notable attendees of the event included Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino, Pinecrest Councilmember Katie Abbott, and Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

The Grand Opening celebration was also highlighted by free Pollo Tropical mini-TropiChops for the first 100 guests, spin-to-win prizes, music and more.

The new location, near the intersection of US1 and Southwest 136 Street, brings the convenience of an additional Pollo Tropical restaurant the community can enjoy.

“We’re so excited to bring Pollo Tropical to the heart of Pinecrest and are looking forward to serving our pollo family in the area,” said Richard Stockinger, CEO and President, Fiesta Restaurant Group.

For information, visit www.PolloTropical.com or Pollo Topical’s social media channels.

