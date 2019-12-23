Pinecrest Police receive ‘Crime Prevention Unit of the Year’

The Pinecrest Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit received the Crime Prevention Unit of the Year Award by the Florida Crime Prevention Association (FCPA) at their annual conference in Sarasota on October 24, 2019.

This prestigious award recognizes the hard work of Sergeant Michael Gorsline and Sergeant Edison Cruz. Through their leadership and dedication to the Crime Prevention program, Sergeants Gorsline and Cruz built, from the ground up, a thriving Crime Prevention Unit and Neighborhood Watch Group program here in the Village.

Pinecrest has one of the most comprehensive Neighborhood Watch Group programs in Florida with 34 active groups.

The Florida Crime Prevention Association was founded in 1969 in an effort to increase the awareness of crime prevention strategies and to network with other agencies on how to fight crime victimization. The FCPA is the oldest crime prevention association in the United States and serves the entire State of Florida.

The Crime Prevention Unit is available to come out to your home or business to conduct a security survey and provide recommendations on how you can better secure your home or business. They will also facilitate forming a neighborhood watch group in your area. If you are interested in either of one of these programs, contact Sergeant Gorsline or Cruz at 305-234-2121 or police@pinecrest-fl.gov.