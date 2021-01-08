Pinecrest Premier Soccer Club Completes Fall Rec Season and Ready to Kick off 2021 Spring Season

Pinecrest Premier Soccer Club (PPSC) completed its fall recreation season at Evelyn Greer Park in late December. More than 300 children played during the fall season which included a welcome visit from Village of Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino.

“We felt it was important to give the children some sense of normalcy during this pandemic,” stated Manny Escobio, president of Pinecrest Premier Soccer Club. “It was great to see families in our community come together in a safe manner and we are grateful to the Village of Pinecrest’s Parks and Recreation department for their support in making the season happen,” he added.

Pinecrest Premier’s recreation program for children ages 4-9 is the developmental arm of PPSC and was created for children to have fun while learning good sportsmanship, acquiring knowledge of the game, and improving skills.

“Soccer is a great sport to start children in. It is fun, helps teach coordination and discipline as children acquire the technical skills of the sport. But most of all, it instills team-building which can be of benefit in other areas of life too,” said PPSC’s recreation director, Antonio “Motor” Paz.

The spring season starts in February 2021, for more information and registration go to https://www.pinecrestpremier.us/rec/.

Pinecrest Premier is a 501(C)3 non-profit youth soccer club whose mission is to develop the most competitive soccer club in Miami-Dade while being responsible community members. The club was founded on these principles in 2001 and grew into one of the largest in South Florida with 35 competitive teams and a thriving recreational program. For more information visit www.pinecrestpremier.com