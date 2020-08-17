Pinecrest restaurant celebrates its one year anniversary with new name

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Poki Bowl Pinecrest has announced that it is now Lei Kai Poke Bowl. The restaurant’s name change reflects its evolution from being part of a franchise into an independently owned small business. Their commitment to excellent service and high quality, fresh ingredients delivered in a unique atmosphere remains their priority.

“We have been facing remarkable complexities due to COVID-19 since March of this year. We have been able to strategically and creatively adjust our design to meet the demands of our diners,” says Vivianne Kissane Aronson, owner of Lei Kai and a 20 year Pinecrest resident.

Along with the name change, Lei Kai has expanded its menu to better satisfy a wide array of appetites.

“We are raising the bar for a traditional Poke restaurant — and providing our customers with the items that they have continually requested,” Aronson says.

The restaurant celebrated its one year anniversary on August 15th, which during these economic times is an outstanding accomplishment. Even more outstanding is that Lei Kai is expanding with more locations under development.

The rebranding includes an expanded menu, a redesigned logo, enhanced decor, an animated website complete with online ordering and new social media sites. Ivanna Perez, a Poke loyal customer, said she is most excited about the addition of the Poke on the Go, grab and go feature. Diners can grab prepackaged items new to the menu and skip the line for faster service. They even have $10 lunch specials.

The Poke restaurant was opened on August 15, 2019, by Vivianne and her husband Jeff along with the assistance of their seven children. Lei Kai is truly a family run small business. Part of their mission is to mentor their crew members so they can become business owners themselves.

“Lei Kai strives to harmonize the best from the land and the sea in every bowl while maintaining the Pursuit Of Kindness in all we do,” says Aronson.

The best way to experience the new Lei Kai Poke Bowl is to see it firsthand. Lei Kai is located at 9479 South Dixie Highway, in the Dadeland Plaza Shopping Center. Remember there is ample rooftop parking. Find Lei Kai on instagram @Pokebowlpinecrest during the transition then @Leikaipokebowl and on Facebook @Lei Kai Poke Bowl. Check out their website @www.leikaipokebowl.com. The restaurant can also be reached at leikaipokebowl@gmail.com, or call 786-615-2835