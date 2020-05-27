Pinecrest teen launches non-profit to help pet owners during pandemic

1 of 7

America needs more teenagers like Pinecrest resident Ally Gold.

Not content with achieving straight A’s at Riviera Prep, making a popular line of bracelets, volunteering at an animal clinic, fostering kittens and spending time with family, friends and her dogs Oreo and Bandit, Ally has launched a non-profit organization that’s the talk of pet owners. And, by the way, she is doing all of this during a pandemic and economic recession.

It’s called Ally’s Animal Project and although her altruistic mission statement is “To increase awareness of animal issues and to promote animal kindness worldwide,” the reality is that the project is raising money to enable hundreds of people to feed their pets during a time when every penny counts.

Ally sells her wildly popular home-made bracelets to buy and ship pet food to people who are struggling financially to feed their pets. One hundred percent of the money from bracelet sales is used to buy and ship pet food. Although she’s got a keen business intellect, Ally isn’t keeping a penny for herself.

“When the pandemic began and people started losing their jobs, I began hearing that people were surrendering their pets because they didn’t have the ability to take care of them. It broke my heart,” explains Ally. “I realized that I could use the money I earn from making bracelets to help people who don’t have money to pay for their animals’ food.”

On the Ally’s Animal Project web site, there is a form pet owners can fill out requesting food. Ally uses the funds from her bracelet sales to purchase food online, which is then shipped directly to the pet owner’s home. Giant pet products corporations like Chewy and Purina have already learned of the program and have gotten onboard with Ally by providing food and pet food vouchers.

Word of Ally’s Animal Project has raced around the country via social media.

Salena Sabedra of California learned about Ally’s project and filled out the online form. Shortly thereafter, a six-month supply of food for her dogs Ash and Cudjo arrived, care of Ally’s Animal Project.

“Because I had lost my job and didn’t have enough money to even care for myself, I was so worried about how I’m going to take care of my dogs,” said Sabedra.

Mariela Hernandez of Tampa, who spends $100 each month for her four dogs, had a similar experience. She received Purina Dog Chow care of Ally’s Animal Project at just the right time.

“I don’t know if we would have been able to get food at the time that she sent it. It was great timing,” said Hernandez.

Ally’s proud mother Lisa Levenson knows that this will be a life-changing experience for her daughter.

“I think it’s very important to get involved at a young age with causes that are close to their hearts. Just the exposure alone is amazing to be able to have at this young age. Ally has helped so many people, and they send her thank you letters and photos, which gives her further inspiration.”

“Through this project I’m making a difference in the lives of people and their animals, and that’s a wonderful feeling,” says Ally.

Ally’s Animal Project is a 501c3 organization and donations are tax-deductible. Please visit www.AllysAnimalProject.org if you’d like to request pet food, make a donation or purchase a bracelet. You can follow Ally on Instagram here.