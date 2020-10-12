The USS Oak Hill LSD-51 is a landing ship, dock or LSD is an amphibious warfare ship with a well dock to transport and launch landing craft and amphibious vehicles. The ship returned July 15, 2020 to JEB-LC after a 7 month deployment with the USNavy’s 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet to the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Persian Gulf, & Black Sea. USS Oak Hill LSD-51 was part of The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). The Oak Hill’s crew spent 150+ continuous days on board while deployed (as all US Navy ships had to do) due to the corona virus pandemic.
Pinecrest Tribune Onboard
