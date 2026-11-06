Positive people in Pinecrest : Chiara von Reth

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Miami Palmetto High School junior Chiara von Reth is a part of the Student Council Community Outreach group.

“In October we raise money for the United Way. Last year we did a movie period during school. Each kid had to buy tickets,” she says.

She’s also a member of the community service club, Interact.

“This year I’m executive producer of the talent show,” she says. “The talent show is to have kids show their talents and be more open about what they like. It helps with fundraising for the clubs.”

The talent show takes place toward the end of November/beginning of December. One of her jobs will be to schedule and coordinate the try-outs and then build the order of the acts. Last year they had six acts, but she hopes to attract more talent this year.

“We’re trying to put up more posters around school and promote it more on social media,” she says.

Von Reth is also a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Class of ‘28 cabinet.

Her talents include lip syncing and dancing. That puts her in prime position to participate in the Panther Prowl. This year’s music theme has her class dancing and lip synching to the music of the 1990’s.

Last year von Reth was honored by Palmetto with the PAW Award, a tribute given for a student’s dedication and participation in school activities.

She is a member of HOSA and English Honor Society.

She’s also an athlete. Her freshman and sophomore years she played beach volleyball at Coral Gables for the Phoenix club.

“It’s beach and indoor but it’s not competitive,” she says. “You can sign up for small tournaments. I’ve done one of those. I’ve participated in Dig Like Kim (a charity beach volleyball tournament,).”

She’s coached for Special Olympics in beach volleyball.

“I coached the summer going into sophomore year. I’m going to do it again this year,” she says. “I volunteered this summer for bowling.”

She also plays tennis every Tuesday and Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to that this year. I’m going to see if there is any league I can join,” she says.

For the last couple of years, von Reth has tutored students, helping them with their homework for Tutoring for Tomorrow.

“Last year I went to Palmetto Elementary on Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m.,” she says. “This year, I am working with a client two days a week.”

Von Reth recently secured a job as a lifeguard for the YMCA South Dade. She was certified as a lifeguard in June.

“I’ve always liked swimming and I’ve always looked up to lifeguards because I think their job is important,” she says.

Although still a junior, she’s considering majoring in pre-med when she goes to college.

“I want to be a dermatologist. I want people to feel confident in their own skin. I want them to be happy with how they look,” she says,

Her community service also includes volunteering at the Baptist Hospital Cancer Institute in Kendall for Project Disco Ball.

“It’s to promote positivity to patients who have cancer and help them embrace it (that positivity),” she says.

Von Reth has also volunteered with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation Walk in Coconut Grove.

“I just help them set up and take pictures of the different stands,” she says.

She has donated bikes for the On the House Charity, a non-profit run by Emry Rose Williams.

“The bikes are given to homeless people,” she says.

She donated her own bike as well as her brothers’ bikes.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld

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