Positive people in Pinecrest : Hayden Jensen

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Miami Palmetto High School junior Hayden Jensen has earned more than 2,000 community service hours.

“I started a program called Gear up for Greatness. We collect different sports equipment and sports clothing. We want to give back to our community so that other kids can experience other sports,” she says.

She founded the program with a friend last year. The plan calls for a donation drive in December. The concept came about when she and her friend were talking about expensive sports like dance, cheer, gymnastics and soccer.

“I do dance. We were talking about how expensive those sports can be. I tried gymnastics and I didn’t like it, but my parents bought all this equipment.”

Not only do the families have to pay for lessons, but there is also the gear needed for the games and accessories.

“We have been reaching out with different companies. We have been talking with the YMCA for the main but also talking to smaller companies so we can spread it out,” she says. “They would donate to the organizations, and the organizations would donate to the kids.”

In addition, the plan calls for donation spots at Palmetto and other facilities such as the Miami Youth Ballet.

“We were going to see about reaching out to Pinecrest Elementary, Palmetto Middle and Elementary and Southwood Middle,” she says. “I’m trying to see if we can get in with the activities and sports teams.”

They are considering working with the Palmetto Variations (the dance team) to organize a camp for kids to dance and put in a box there and have kids donate.

“We’re going to try to finish by December. We would run it from November 20 to the end of December and start giving to the places from December to January,” she says.

Jensen participates in competitive dance. She’s been competing since sixth grade with the Miami Youth Ballet. She does both team and solo.

While she can do all the dances, she prefers ballet and contemporary lyrical.

Jensen is currently on the Palmetto competition cheer team as well as the cheer squad that goes to football games and other sports events.

“Last year was our first year as a competition team and we won First Place State Champs at the

Florida Cheer Dance Association (FCDA).”

She is also the manager for Variations and a member of the National Honor Society.

Jensen works at Nature Postings off Old Cutler Road. She started as a camper until age 12. From 12-15 she was a counselor and now she is one of the squad members.

“We offer programs where kids can come in and meet our animals. We get to do science experiments. We talk about fossils. We do kayak tours at Lakes by The Bay Park, and we do a program called NERD,” she says.

But the most important program is Critter Mingle.

“We bathe them, weigh them, measure them and be scientists for the day,” she says. “We have two chinchillas, three ferrets, two sugar gliders, four tortoises, six snakes, two eastern collared lizards, two Sudan plated lizards, two tarantulas, one rat, one crusted gecko, one bearded dragon, one leopard gecko, two uromastyx, and we have one blue tongued skink.”

She goes at least once a week. Over the summer her main focus was working the summer camps.

This summer she did six out of the seven weeks.

She also volunteers at Redlands Community Church, participating in their summer camp. The rest of the summer she spent at Nature Posting and Dance Empire, working their summer camps.

Linda Rodriguez Bernfeld

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