Rabbi Benjamin Herman has some exciting plans for the fall at Pinecrest’s Bet Shira, located at 7500 S.W. 120th Street, adjacent to Palmetto Senior High School.

“We have a whole month of programming planned for the month of September, just before the High Holy Days,” says Rabbi Herman. “The goal is to bring people together for educational, spiritual and social events…that’s the best way to build community through personal relationships, which is an important part of my mission as a rabbi.”

On Friday, September 6th at 6:30 p.m., Rabbi Herman will lead a program called Reiki Torah, where members of the congregation participate in contemplative prayers for forgiveness, culminating in putting their hands out before a Torah scroll and undergoing a spiritual self-transformation through guided meditation.

“On Saturday, September 14th at 12:30 p.m., we will have a Healing Circle for those who have undergone loss as well as for those seeking a deeper spiritual connection with God,” he says. An Apples with Honey Tasting will take place at Pinecrest’s Milam’s market on September 15th.

Bet Shira will also present a showing of the film Redemption on Saturday, September 21st at 8:30 p.m., followed by a brief discussion afterwards. At 10:30, Rabbi Herman will lead a contemplative evening service for congregants.

Bet Shira’s theme for the Jewish New Year is simple yet profound: New Year, New You. “People are searching for greater meaning in their lives. They’re looking for opportunities to connect…with God, with each other, with their community,” he explains. “That’s what we’re offering here at Bet Shira, opportunities to make those important connections and build relationships.”

Starting in October, Rabbi Herman has plans for some interesting programs planned to enable congregants to socialize, learn and connect with God in the great outdoors.

“Hiking and Halacha will combine spiritual teaching with a walk in a natural setting,” he says. “Shabbat on the Bay will be an outdoor service with musical instruments and a picnic afterwards, all overlooking Miami’s beautiful Biscayne Bay.”

Those with a passion for dancing won’t want to miss Havana Nights on Saturday, November 16th when Bet Shira will host a fun evening of salsa dancing, kosher Cuban food, dominoes and camaraderie.

“At Bet Shira, we’re looking to make a difference in people’s lives. Every member of our congregation counts and is valued. These programs provide opportunities for us to come together, grow spiritually and build community.”

Bet Shira is located at 7500 SW 120th Street in Pinecrest. For more information about Bet Shira and upcoming events, please visit www.betshira.org.