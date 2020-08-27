Reimagined and refreshed Redfish by Chef Adrianne is well worth the wait

1 of 11

Redfish by Chef Adrianne wants to be known for offering an open and welcoming atmosphere. Its expansive waterfront terrace – optimal for outdoor dining during COVID – achieves just that, like few other fine-dining establishments in South Florida.

But the main ingredient of the Redfish success story is the distinctive American-style seafood cuisine that Chef Adrianne Calvo is now creating every day since the iconic restaurant re-opened in June, where land meets sea at Matheson Hammock Park.

Upon approaching the restaurant’s portico, telltale signs of the fundamental architecture and theme of the familiar old Red Fish Grill emerge. The historic coral rock structure, poised perfectly upon the breezy strip of beach surrounding the park’s beloved atoll pool.

The sounds of children playing in the sand nearby, intermingling with muted laughter and slow tempo jazz. Here we are met with warm memories of good times had with friends and family at this classy seaside spot for great food and drinks. It doesn’t get better than this.

Ah, but it does.

The Cuisine Scene

The new one-word “Redfish” has been reimagined, reengineered, and reenergized. Through a perfect partnering of Miami’s own young and spirited celebrity Chef Adrianne, and serial entrepreneur Rodney Barreto, a fixture of South Florida’s business community and longtime chair of the Super Bowl Host Committee, this iteration is bound for success.

No strangers to the local restaurant scene. Having just moved her highly popular Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant to an 8,000 sq. ft. space with an outdoor patio at Kendall’s Town & Country Mall, she’s also has been delivering a “Maximum Flavor” menu composed of free-range and organic ingredients at South Miami’s acclaimed Cracked Eatery. And Rodney’s noted interest in the Ft. Lauderdale Wharf and other high-end establishments in and around Coral Gables is often the talk of the town.

As fate would have it, their professional paths crossed – and now what they are achieving together at the new Redfish is nothing short of… well, I’m going to say it… magical.

We Tasted It

My dining partner Marty McGuire and I felt it from the first sip of our watermelon mojitos, through an astounding array of delectable shellfish appetizers and tuna tartare, to the show-stopping whole crispy snapper.

Chef Adrianne says it’s the restaurant’s main attraction. And now we get it.

Crispy grilled skin outside, moist and flakey on the inside, this beautiful presentation is punctuated by roasted bell pepper vinaigrette and cilantro, with fat and juicy fresh lemon halves, quick grilled and ready for service. Soon as they hit the table, our table talk suddenly ceased– for at least 20 minutes.

But from a table six feet way, our silence was interrupted by dramatic “oohs” and “ahhs.” It was almost comical. Marty and I looked at each other and I whispered, “I want what she’s having.” We laughed, peeked over at our neighbors, and sensed it was ok to gently ask about their plates.

Right on queue, they took to the task of telling us, the almond crusted pan-seared salmon with soy brown butter is what keeps them coming back. We also got the skinny on the 14oz CAB Skirt Steak 45 they were sharing… “So moist and tender, the knife cuts through it like butter.”

Totally spellbound, now we’re faced with a serious decision: which dessert to order. With a whopping 10 selections available, we elected to top our night off with the sumptuous brown-butter and white-chocolate tres leches croissant bread pudding, seemingly heaven sent with a dollop of salted caramel vanilla ice cream. And what kind of guests would we be, if we didn’t also sample an ample piece of “Rodney’s Key Lime Pie,” named after you know who.

A Stormy Start

Rodney is the consummate host. In between acknowledging his many friends and neighbors, he sat with us pretty much the entire meal. Guiding us through the wine list and menu offerings, he shared remembrances of how this remarkable restaurant came to be.

In September of 2017, Miami endured the wrath of Hurricane Irma – and the old Redfish was hit hard. After a protracted closure, Rodney became deeply invested in the project and became determined to go see Redfish rise from the wreckage. And we’re so pleased they did, because what ultimately emerged, three years later, is a truly unique venue for unparalleled fine dining.

As expected, the structure’s solid coral walls went unscathed by the six-foot storm surge. Inside, it was a different story. It was immediately evident that the interior would need to be completely gutted and redesigned, and that all new plumbing, electrical, and windows was to be installed.

Out with the old and in with the new. Notable upgrades included removal of the walk-up window, and introduction of a new-design open kitchen that would be on view to all. In this way, Rodney says, customers can now satisfy their curiosity and find out what’s cooking, as well as be reassured as to the hygiene conditions.

“Of course we didn’t know it at the time,” he added. “But with the advent of COVID-19, a clear view of an entire kitchen staff donning facemasks shows the public we’re looking out for them.”

Food hygiene and safety, however, are not the only plus features of this type of kitchen venue. It is also – and above all – a question of taste. Chef Adrianne says, not only do diners in general show more appreciation for the food they can see being cooked, “but as chefs, we tend to get a rush of pride witnessing our guests enjoying their dishes.”

While the interior amenities presently remain off limits, in accordance with local safety regulations on group gatherings, a new 10-seat, custom-built oyster bar feature awaits the day it can host a hungry following. Also on hold is inside seating for 44 people.

Cool Place to Dine

But really, Redfish has always been about al fresco dining – and the new 106-seat outdoor terrace area proves it. While taking in the panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, guests stay cool under the shade of massive and elegant Ocean Master Max Nautical Teak parasols by Tucci of Miami. Intimate dining space for small parties is also available in four cozy waterfront cabanas.

Also, they say, lookout for a rooftop observation deck featuring 360-degree waterfront views, coming soon.

Service at Redfish by Chef Adrianne is impeccable. The management team is thoughtful and charming. It is an all-encompassing upscale dining experience.

Red and White

Chef Adrianne and her team have also introduced an expansive wine selection that offers something for every palate. On this night, we opted for the 2018 Camus Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, following Rodney’s recommendation.

Chef Adrianne seconded that motion, assuring us it doesn’t matter that some say white wine goes only with fish, and red with meat, “In pairing food and wine, you should simply go with what you desire.”

Apparently, that same rule defines her outlook on life. Because early on, Chef Adrianne chose to follow her desires and passion in pursuing what she wanted most – to become an accomplished chef and perhaps someday open her own restaurant.

Tale of a Chef

Adrianne’s drive to become a chef started as a child in her mom’s kitchen in southwest Miami-Dade. After gaining a culinary degree from hospitality giant Johnson & Wales University, she took a position with Five-Diamond Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami, later landed in Napa Valley to stage with the great Chef Thomas Keller and Chef Cindy Pawlcyn, and then self-published her first book, “Maximum Flavor.”

This lead to an appearance on the Montel Williams TV show. During the broadcast, he lifted her book up before his nationwide audience of millions and showed us what this rising young star is all about. That moment changed Adrianne’s life forever. The book sold like hotcakes – and so she took her earnings, opened her first restaurant, and began living the dream.

Still in her 20s, Chef Arianne spent a few years traveling across the seafood capitals of the U.S. and French Riviera. She’s taken all the insights from the various cultures she observed, coupled it with what she learned from actual fishermen, and has created a menu at Redfish that mixes new American seafood with traditional fish house classics.

And for those craving non-seafood dishes, you can dig into dishes like her renowned buttermilk fried chicken and a variety of steaks.

Redfish is Back

The word is out – Matheson Hammock Park’s legendary eatery has reopened as Redfish by Chef Adrianne with a new look, new ownership, and celebrity chef Adrianne Calvo.

There’s never been a greater demand for outside waterfront restaurants in Miami. And to see an old, historic restaurant brought back with new life, with Chef Adrianne at the helm and Rodney as her biggest fan and supporter, this is truly a magical formula – with Maximum Flavor!

Hours of Operation

Redfish open for lunch and dinner starting 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, enjoy brunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays. Reservations are a must and can be made by visiting redfishmiami.com.

Redfish by Chef Adrianne is located at 9610 Old Cutler Rd, Miami, FL 33156. For information, call 305-668-8788.