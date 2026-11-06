Rotary connections, holiday celebrations and giving back take center stage

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Pinecrest Rotarians recently hosted a special meet-and-greet with Pinecrest Mayor-Elect Shannon del Prado, who is scheduled to take office January 1, 2027. The gathering attracted Rotarians from several other District 6990 clubs, including Coral Gables, Miami Airport and Perrine-Cutler Ridge/Palmetto Bay.

Del Prado shared her personal connection to Rotary, recalling how her father, a Rotarian in Peru, worked with Rotary clubs in the United States to help address critical healthcare needs among underserved communities. Those experiences clearly left a lasting impression. Believing that one of her most important responsibilities as mayor will be building a stronger sense of community, del Prado recognizes that Rotary clubs have been doing just that for generations. Pinecrest Rotarians look forward to working with her in the years ahead.

Speaking of community, as we head into the holiday season, South Florida’s social calendar continues to fill up with exciting events, outstanding entertainment and wonderful opportunities to support organizations making a difference.

Among the celebrations coming up is After-School All-Stars South Florida’s 30th Anniversary “Nights in the Tropics” Gala, set for November 6 at Jungle Island. This milestone celebration promises a memorable evening featuring a lively cocktail reception, inspiring presentations, dinner, entertainment and special moments highlighting the organization’s incredible impact over the past three decades.

Proceeds will benefit After-School All-Stars’ mission of providing comprehensive after-school and summer programs that keep students safe, engaged and inspired to succeed in school and in life. This year’s National Honorary Chair is Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Jeanette Nuñez, President of Florida International University, serving as Honorary Chair.

What a great cause and a wonderful reason to celebrate! For tickets and additional information, visit https://sfasas.org/events/2026-sfasas-30th-anniversary-gala/.

Speaking of great causes, Veterans Day provides the Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) with a perfect opportunity to honor and support women who have served our country. The club’s popular Gringo Bingo fundraiser on November 11 will share proceeds with the South Dade Women Veterans Alliance (SDWVA), an organization doing important work on behalf of women veterans.

As it happens, SDWVA will also host its own fundraising gala on November 13 at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club’s historic clubhouse. SDWVA founder and CEO, Army veteran Rev. Julie Robison, was a recent guest on Gloria’s Gab LIVE, where she promoted the upcoming gala and a series of coffee-table books sharing the remarkable stories of women veterans.

During our conversation, Rev. Robison spoke passionately about helping women veterans whose service and sacrifices are too often overlooked. A former employee of the Miami VA Healthcare System, Julie was a 2023 Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veteran Trailblazer Award nominee and is also an award-winning author. Her dedication to helping women veterans is truly inspiring. After all, who better to understand their challenges than someone who has walked in their shoes?

The 200 Club’s Fall Dinner was held October 13, at the Riviera Country Club, one of two annual dinners members enjoy every year. Memberships and donations benefit the families of law enforcement officers and fire fighters when those officers or fire fighters have lost their lives in the line of duty. Since it was founded in 1968, The Two Hundred Club has made benefit payments and contributions of more than $1,000,000.

On the charity scene, Voices for Children’s Be a Hero Luncheon, held October 30 at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, was another standout event. Voices for Children President and CEO Kadie Black always finds creative ways to make this event special, and this year’s impressive array of superhero costumes added plenty of fun and excitement to the occasion. Look for more on this terrific event in an upcoming issue.

Until next time, keep making each day count and supporting the people and organizations that make South Florida such a special place to call home.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar:

Now through March, 2027- The Moonwalkers immersive experience narrated by Tom Hanks at South Florida PBS in Boynton Beach.

Just opened on Oct. 22 – South Florida PBS’s Becoming Jane – a journey into the world of Dr. Jane Goodall.

November 6 — AFP National Philanthropy Day Luncheon at Jungle Island, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

November 6 — South Florida After-School All-Stars Gala at Jungle Island, 6:30 p.m.

November 13 — Coral Gables Community Foundation’s Vinos at the Plaza Wine Auction.

As always, remember to count your blessings, share your smile and a kind word, and make a difference.

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