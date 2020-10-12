Shannon del Prado is our council choice

What we like about Shannon is that she knows how to lead many different types of people during difficult times. She serves on the Pinecrest Zoning Board and is Vice President for the PTSA at Palmetto Senior High as well as its past Treasurer, all of which are great training grounds for learning and leading. She’s also got local roots that exemplify her character. Wanting to boost science scores at the elementary school level, she formed a Science Task Force and brought together scientists from the community and raised money to elevate the level of teaching in the classroom.

She’s also been a room mother – which can be as political and dramatic as running a Fortune 500 board room – and a Girl Scout troop leader, which again shows her commitment to the community she loves so much.

She also has an international background. Her parents met abroad and she grew up both in Latin America and in the US. She likes to say that she attended 12 schools by the time she graduated high school, which speaks to her adaptability and her focus on success no matter her environment. She met her husband, Skip Pita, after graduating law school and while working at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC. Together they moved to Pinecrest because they saw the value in the community and the pride residents took in it.

She is a dedicated Pinecrest resident who will represent the views of the people and the heart of its vision. To that end, we call on you to vote for Shannon for Pinecrest Council.