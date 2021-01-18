Spinning, Zumba, HIIT and Yoga held Outside Safely and Regularly in Pinecrest

Pinecrest Parks and Recreation moved all of its fitness classes outside four months ago and it’s a hit!

Each day staff rolls out Spinning bikes, brings out weights or sets up speakers in preparation for an outside fitness class. The space provides a place where one can exercise while being physically distant in an outside setting.

Now more than ever people want to get outside. For those who regularly worked out inside a gym or with their gym friends, the urge to go back to the gym is a daily battle due to the potential exposure to Covid-19.

That is why Pinecrest Parks and Recreation moved all of its fitness classes outside four months ago. The response is overwhelmingly positive. There is outdoor Zumba, Spinning and Total Body Burn at Evelyn Greer Park.

On the weekends, they offer Ashtanga yoga on Saturdays and Vinyasa Warrior at Coral Pine Park on Sunday.

For information visit https://www.pinecrest-fl.gov/government/parks-recreation.