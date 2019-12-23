The business marketing power of YouTube

In case you weren’t sure, Google is the world’s largest search engine. But do you know who’s next? It ain’t Bing. YouTube is now the second largest search engine. When Google bought the video platform in 2006 for $1.65 billion, their bet was that video would be the future. And that bet is paying off. Here’s a snapshot of how big video has become:

● 1/3 of internet usage is now spent watching videos.

● YouTube has around 2 billion active monthly users.

● 300 hours of new content is uploaded every minute.

● Each day, users watch around 5 billion unique videos.

Now here’s one more stat: nearly 1 in 10 small businesses use YouTube for marketing. If you own a business, it’s time to make video part of your marketing efforts. All you need is a Google account, a camera and a basic editing program. Here’s our quick startup guide:

1. Create a YouTube Channel: It’s easy and free, with all the space, streaming power and publishing tools you need.

2. Make Your First Video: Are you a plumber? Record yourself fixing a leak. A florist? Demo your best arrangement. Guitarist. Actuary. Horse trainer. Whatever you do, hit record!

3. Optimize for Search: After you upload, add a title, keywords, description, captions and categories. These help people find your videos when they search relevant terms.

4. Try YouTube Ads: The next level of video marketing is placing short video ads before other people’s content. Unlike TV advertising, YouTube campaigns can be small and narrowly targeted.

5. Refine Your Strategy: Use YouTube Analytics to see what is and isn’t working with your viewers. This data can help you improve your content for better results.

YouTube users spend over an hour a day watching content on their mobile device alone. Compare that with Facebook and Instagram, which keep people engaged for only half that time. This trend is proof that there’s a huge market for video content that could drive more customers to your business.

We’ve laid out a blueprint for you, but if you want to know what a professional marketing agency can bring to your video strategy and execution, the Brand Poets team is standing by.

About Brand Poets

Founded by Tana M. Llinas, Brand Poets is a collective of strategists, visual storytellers, and digital artisans crafting smart, poignant campaigns that command attention.

www.brandpoets.com — Instagram: @BrandPoets — Call 786-732-7466.