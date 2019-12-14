The Holidays are a Great Time to Enjoy Pinecrest Parks

The holiday season can be exciting and busy; celebrating the season with events at home or work, indulging in a less than healthy diet, as well as spending time with our families and friends. The weather is as good as it gets. It is an ideal time of the year for spending time outdoors, particularly if you have guests visiting from the snowy north. In Pinecrest, you do not have to go far to enjoy it all. I encourage you to take advantage of the green spaces in our Village. Our parks have something for everyone!

Pinecrest Gardens is a must-see holiday destination. It is our cultural arts park nestled in an amazing botanical setting. This time of year it also hosts the annual Nights of Lights; a two week celebration where the park transforms into a winter wonderland dotted by thousands of twinkling holiday lights. Our Artist-in Residence, Xavier Cortada, is featuring his work in the Hibiscus Gallery. On Sundays, our farmers market is the spot for fresh local produce. Cypress Hall features a space to stop and relax with a lounge area that includes a coffee counter, large sliding windows that open to the gardens, and wonderful décor. And be sure to check out the “Trolls” by acclaimed Danish artist Thomas Dambo; you will not be disappointed.

Another relaxing venue is Coral Pine Park which has a tot lot, a vast meadow and a state-of-the-art tennis center. It is perfect for a picnic or a leisurely afternoon enjoying the sunshine. Evelyn Greer Park is the Village’s signature park and has a lighted 1/3-mile track and various fitness stations. On any given day you will find children playing in the covered playground or a lively team sport on the ball fields. Suniland Park is our most active park and the home of the fabled Howard Palmetto Baseball and Softball association. The Red Road Linear Park has a 2 1/2 mile paved path and is great for walking or running and its location is a cyclists dream; providing bicycle trail connections and access to places throughout the county including Coconut Grove, Homestead, Black Point Marina, and even Zoo Miami. Flagler Grove Park is our soccer venue and has plenty of open space. And when you want to get back into shape, The Pinecrest Community Center has an expanded fitness center and additional rooms for all types of exercise, like spinning, fencing, and yoga. The community center also has an outdoor play area for the children and a spectacular new café that features breakfast, relaxing coffee and a kid-friendly menu.

During the season, if you are searching for something fun and close, our parks have it all. I wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season and peaceful new year.