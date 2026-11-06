Traditions take time: How a community grows at Pinecrest Gardens

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Police Captain Edison Cruz is doing a 24-hour bike ride for charity. He has a GoFundMe account. Donations will help a church find a new home.

https://gofund.me/25e9a12ec

One man. One bike. One Mission. 24 hours. A Home for Our Faith.

We have a dream: to build a spiritual home in Miami.

We are Iglesia Congregación Sacerdotal Internacional Renacer en la Fe – Misión Miami, a community of Independent Catholics united by faith, service, love, and the desire to serve our community.

Today, our congregation has faith, volunteers, families, and a mission — but we do not yet have a permanent place to call home.

Our dream is to open the doors of our own church in Miami: a welcoming place where families can gather in prayer, celebrate their faith, receive spiritual guidance, and serve those in need.

To help make this dream possible, Police Captain Edison Cruz is taking on an extraordinary challenge: riding his bicycle for 24 consecutive hours in support of our mission.

His ride represents something much greater than endurance.

Every mile represents faith. Every hour represents service. Every donation brings us closer to opening our doors.

The funds raised through this campaign will help us secure and prepare a permanent home for our congregation in Miami and support the expenses necessary to begin serving our community from that space.

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