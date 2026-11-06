Traditions take time: How a community grows at Pinecrest Gardens

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Some of the most meaningful parts of community life don’t happen all at once. They build over years: the Sunday you start recognizing faces at the market, the concert series you’ve attended since your kids were small, the camp day your child still talks about at dinner. Those repeated moments are how neighbors become friends and how a place becomes part of who we are.

This November, the calendar at Pinecrest Gardens is full of long-running traditions. Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens opens its 17th season. Orchestra Miami celebrates 20 years of bringing symphonic music to South Florida. The Todo el Mundo Dice Ahó music festival returns to the Banyan Bowl for its 13th edition. Each one started as a single event and grew because people kept showing up for it, and for each other.

In many towns, that’s the job of a downtown. Here, it’s the Gardens: a shared place where a toddler, a teenager and a grandparent can spend the same afternoon and each find something of their own, under the trees instead of beside the traffic. Learning, music and time outdoors give us reasons to gather. The relationships we build while we’re here are what bring us back.

Here’s how to be part of it over the next two weeks

What’s happening November 2–15:

● Mini Camp: STEAM | Tuesday, November 3, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. School is out for the teacher planning day, and the Gardens become the classroom. Campers ages 4 to 9 spend the day on hands-on experiments, nature-based discovery and art projects inspired by the season’s plants, with supervised time on the garden grounds, at the Barn and on the playground. $85 per child; lunch not included. Space is limited.

● Little Lizards: Art Naturally | Wednesday, November 4, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Our biweekly science-and-art program for ages 4 to 12 gets creative this month. Little Lizards will design with flowers, learn the color wheel and go on an art scavenger hunt through the Gardens’ current exhibitions. A parent attends with each child, and pre-registration is required ($8 members, $9 non-members). The next session is November 18.

● Allyson Briggs & The Dan Gabel Big Band: America, Together in Harmony | Saturday, November 7, 8 p.m. Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens presented by BMW of South Miami opens its 17th season with “The Glamour Girl of Jazz,” vocalist Allyson Briggs, joining bandleader, trombonist and big band historian Dan Gabel and his orchestra. The program marks the nation’s 250th anniversary with Great American Songbook standards and golden-era big band sound beneath the Banyan Bowl dome.

● Orchestra Miami: 20th Anniversary Celebration | Sunday, November 8, 6 p.m. Orchestra Miami opens its 20th season and launches its new Pinecrest Classical series at the Banyan Bowl. The evening begins with Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, the same piece the orchestra played at its very first concert. Concertmaster Mei Mei Luo, Principal Cellist Aaron Merritt and Artistic Director Elaine Rinaldi at the piano then take the solo roles in Beethoven’s Triple Concerto, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 closes the night.

● Todo el Mundo Dice Ahó (TEMDA) | Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m. The medicine music festival returns to the Banyan Bowl for its 13th edition. Presented by the TEMDA Foundation, this year’s gathering honors women and the sacred feminine through music rooted in care for the Earth and ancestral traditions. The whole family is welcome.

● Cello & Piano in the Garden | Sunday, November 15, 3 p.m. Sakiko and German, two world-class musicians who perform together often, bring a joyful afternoon concert to the Banyan Bowl. It’s an especially inspiring outing for students learning piano or cello, who can hear the music up close and meet the performers.

Looking ahead: Thanksgiving Break Mini Camp runs Monday, November 23, through Wednesday, November 25, for ages 4 to 9. Register for single days or the full three-day session at pinecrestgardens.org.

Every tradition starts with one visit. Come for a concert or a camp day, stay for a walk under the banyans, and say hello to someone new. That’s how a community grows.

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