Trolling the Gardens headline

Countless volunteers have participated in the construction of two trolls at Pinecrest Gardens as part of one of this year’s art projects at South Florida’s cultural arts park coinciding with Art Basel Miami. The trolls are the creation of internationally acclaimed artist Thomas Dambo. Pictured with Dambo, who is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, are councilmembers Katie Abbott, Anna Hochkammer, Mayor Joseph Corradino, Village Manager Yocelyn Galiano, Village Clerk Guido Inguanzo, and Pinecrest Gardens Director Alana Perez. Dambo and his crew anticipate completion of the trolls by early December.

