University Credit Union announces the addition of Thomas J. Smith as Vice President, Controller

University Credit Union in Miami, Florida announces the addition of Thomas J. Smith as Vice President, Controller. In his new position, Thomas will have responsibility and accountability for the Accounting and Finance areas of the Credit Union. Thomas will also assist the Executive Vice President in overall credit union leadership, executive and administrative matters. Thomas was previously an Audit Supervisor for a national audit firm that provides assurance and advisory services to the credit union industry. Thomas brings over 15 years of prior credit union experience to the job.

