University Credit Union in Miami, Florida announces the addition of Thomas J. Smith as Vice President, Controller. In his new position, Thomas will have responsibility and accountability for the Accounting and Finance areas of the Credit Union. Thomas will also assist the Executive Vice President in overall credit union leadership, executive and administrative matters. Thomas was previously an Audit Supervisor for a national audit firm that provides assurance and advisory services to the credit union industry. Thomas brings over 15 years of prior credit union experience to the job.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
University Credit Union announces the addition of Thomas J. Smith as Vice President, Controller
University Credit Union in Miami, Florida announces the addition of Thomas J. Smith as Vice President, Controller. In his new position, Thomas will have...
City Politicians: Get Your Hands Out of the People’s Pockets
Local city leaders have blasted Mayor Carlos Gimenez and the County Commission for not giving them blank checks for Cares Act funds. But before we...
School Board Member talks going back to school
Our entire community feels the impact of our schools’ closing last March 17th due to the transmission dangers of the Corona virus. The American...