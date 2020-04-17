Updates About Existing Cases During Coronavirus from Panter, Panter, & Sampedro, P.A.

Coronavirus and Existing Personal Injury Cases

On Monday, April 6, 2020, Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles T. Canady issued an issued Administrative Order (AOSC20-23) to extend the suspension of non-essential and non-critical court appearances and jury trials through Friday, May 29, 2020. However, some court proceedings are still able to take place through telephone or remote technology. This may include mediation and other court proceedings. What this means is that if you have an active personal injury litigation case, the in-person court appearances will be delayed through May 29, however, there may be other activities that can take place in order to move your case forward. For example, we are still active in speaking with opposing counsel and insurance adjusters. Those cases that are pre-litigation-cases that we are attempting to resolve without a lawsuit-we are still staying in touch with everyone by calling insurance companies, calling medical providers, and contacting our clients. We are also participating in virtual mediations. At Panter, Panter & Sampedro we are doing our best during these difficult times to make sure that your case is being reviewed, monitored, and pursued. We will continue to do this throughout this pandemic, and we will continue to represent you to the best of our ability.

If you have any questions, please give us a call at (305) 662-6178.

Stay healthy!