Veteran Pinecrest Elementary School Teacher Retires

Mrs. Deborah Randolph-Helton will retire on December 18, 2020. Her retirement comes after 39 years of being a successful educator, mentor and role model to countless students at Miami Dade County Public Schools. She began her teaching career in 1981 before joining Pinecrest Elementary School in 1988 where she made it her home for the next 33 years. She taught various grade levels and specialized in Reading and Language Arts. She led several after school clubs which included Journalism and Keyboarding.

Mrs. Randolph made a positive impact with her insightful counseling techniques to make a personal connection with each of her students and help them reach their full potential. We wish Mrs. Randolph a happy retirement with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Thank you, Mrs. Randolph, for your dedication and selfless years of service to our children.