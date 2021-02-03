Village of Pinecrest City Music Project to Host 2021 South Dade Schools ArtsFest

The 2021 South Dade Schools ArtsFest will take place on March 20th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinecrest Gardens. The event is open to the public. Hosted by Pinecrest City Music Project, ArtsFest provides a venue for public school students to showcase their musical and visual arts accomplishments through a partnership between Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the Village of Pinecrest.

Throughout Pinecrest Gardens, guests can enjoy performances by jazz, orchestral and band groups, complemented by displays of student compositions of visual art, fashion and design, photography and poetry.

At the Banyan Bowl, an open-air, acoustically dynamic amphitheater, dramatic and poetry performances will be projected on a screen. Guests will also have an opportunity to purchase lunch, snack, and dessert offerings from a variety of Miami-based mobile dining and food truck vendors.

In compliance with Covid guidelines set forth by the Village of Pinecrest and Miami-Dade County, attendees will matriculate via one-way paths throughout the gardens.

“This event will be unique not only in circumstance but also because of the inclusion of all of the schools in our South Dade District. We hope that this event can succeed in bringing our community together through the arts, even if we are physically apart,” said “Special Events Supervisor Brighton Brown.

“Pinecrest City Music Project was founded on the impact and vital role that communities play in arts education in our mission to develop holistic leaders both in and outside of the classroom,” said Executive and Music Director Daniel Solomon. “The South Dade Schools ArtsFest is honored to spread the positive influence of the arts to a larger audience while engaging as many students as possible in the South Dade community and beyond.”



For more information about Pinecrest City Music Project, please visit www.pcmpmusic.org or email daniel@pcmpmusic.org.