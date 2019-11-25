The Reverend William S. Wiecher was installed as Pastor of Christ The King Lutheran Church, Pinecrest, Florida, on Sunday August 18, at 4:00 pm. The Reverend Pedro Suarez, Bishop of the Florida-Bahama Synod (ELCA), presided over and preached for the service of installation.

Pastor Wiecher is an ordained minister of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in American, with thirty years of ministry experience. Since his ordination in 1989, he has served as Pastor of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Paltz, New York (1989-2008), and, along with his spouse, the Rev. Wynemah K. Hinlicky, as Co-Pastor at College Evangelical Lutheran Church in Salem, Virginia (2008-2013).

Pastor Wiecher continues to serve as a Chaplain (Colonel) in the United States Air Force Reserve as the Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) to the Command Chaplain, U.S. Air Force Space Command and U.S. Space Command. Pastor Wiecher is also a 2017 in residence graduate of the Air War College, Maxwell AFB, AL. His most recent assignment, prior to being called to serve as Pastor of Christ The King, was as the Chaplain of the U.S. Air Force Academy, were he served on extended active duty for the 2018 academic year. Other assignments include, Staff Chaplain, U.S. Northern Command and NORAD, Interim Chaplain Candidate Program Manager for the Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Deputy Command Chaplain at Joint Task Force, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Division Chief, Plans, Programs and Training Division, Chaplain Corps Directorate, Headquarters, Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Georgi Pastor Wiecher is a 1981 graduate of Capital University, Columbus Ohio, with a BA in History/Secondary Education and Religion and Christian Staff Work. He attended Seminary at The Lutheran School of Theology, Chicago and graduated in 1989 with a Master of Divinity. He also holds master’s degrees in Philosophy from Fordham University, and in Strategic Studies from United States Air War College.

He and his spouse of thirty-one years, the Rev. Wynemah K. Hinlicky, recently moved to the Miami area from Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is currently completing a three-year program in Spiritual Direction and hopes to offer leadership in contemplative practices and ministries. They are the proud parents of three adult children, Joseph, Mikaela, and Liam Wiecher.

Pastor Wiecher looks forward to serving the people of Christ The King Lutheran Church and of being of service to the larger metropolitan area. Christ The King Lutheran Church, located at 11295 SW 57th Avenue, across from the Pinecrest Gardens, worships on Sundays at 8:15 am, with a Contemporary Service of Holy Communion, and at 10:00 am, with a Traditional Liturgical Worship service. All are welcome!