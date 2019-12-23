With twin-turbo V-6 standard, Infiniti Q60s is best value in its class

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

I’m just going to say it. I got into the Infiniti Q60s and didn’t want to get out. That’s because it is arguably the most stylish entry luxury coupe in its class — inside and out.

Few of its direct competitors can match the Infiniti’s stately ride, quality and upscale cabin materials. Every Q60 packs a twin-turbo V-6 that pairs with rear- or all-wheel drive, but those who want extra performance can upgrade to the Red Sport 400. My only concern was with the complicated infotainment system —– otherwise, the 2020 Q60 feels fancier and costs less than most alternatives in this segment.

For 2020, Infiniti essentially leaves the Q60 lineup alone, other than the update to its infotainment software. Most notably, this change brings the arrival of standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, which have been missing on previous model years. Now that’s a relief!

Unlike other entry luxury coupes, the 2020 Q60 has a standard V6 instead of a four-cylinder engine. Although its rivals also can be had with six cylinders, the upgrade inflates their price tags, which ends up making the Infiniti one of the best values in its class.

I totally recommend the Q60 Luxe because of its additional standard equipment, which includes a Bose audio system, automated emergency braking, and a sunroof. The Luxe trim level also unlocks the Essential package. It brings niceties such as heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, enhanced infotainment features, and more.

Those who want all-wheel drive can add it for $2,000.

The Q60 twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine makes 300 horsepower and 295 pound feet of torque.

That muscle is routed through a seven-speed automatic transmission and either standard rear- or optional all-wheel drive, as I mentioned.

So, the main differences between the 400-hp Q60 Red Sport 400 and the regular Q60 are standard adaptive dampers and an optional steering system that Infiniti calls Direct Adaptive Steering. The Red Sport 400 also adds larger wheels with upgraded tires, and stronger brakes.

The 2020 Q60 has different EPA fuel-economy ratings because the coupe is available with rear- or all-wheel drive. The former is expected to earn 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. The AWD model is rated at 19 mpg city and 27 mpg highway.

Inside, the Q60 offers attractive and high-quality materials. Like most coupes, the Q60 seats four people. The spacious front seats are comfortable, but a lack of headroom makes the rear seats better suited for kids. That small deficiency is, however, lost to the vast assortment of desirable features such as upgraded leather upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

Interior cubby storage is mostly limited to the door pockets and a bin at the front of the center stack. I did manage to fit three carry-on bags in its trunk and another seven with the rear seat folded. Not bad!

With regard to safety and driver-assistance features, the sports coupe has several standard technologies as well as optional upgrades. Key safety features include: available forward collision-warning and automated emergency braking; available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, and available lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist.

In terms of pricing, there’s not a big spread between the Pure, at $42,375; and the Luxe, at $46,525.

