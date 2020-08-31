World-Famous Jazz Artists support World Central Kitchen

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jazz artists known the world over are teaming up to help feed families affected by the pandemic via World Central Kitchen in livestream pay per view programming from the Banyan Bowl at Pinecrest Gardens.

Faced with cancelling an all-star jazz series due to the pandemic, the Village of Pinecrest has re-imagined JazzAid Live from the Banyan Bowl to both help feed America and bring jazz masters to the homes and hearts of viewers nationwide. A generous percentage of the proceeds from the COVID-19 relief fundraiser will go directly to World Central Kitchen, an organization founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés that uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond.

Now in its 11th year, Pinecrest Gardens’ popular jazz series has brought some of jazz music’s hottest and biggest names to South Florida. The series sells out year after year as a result of a thriving community of local music lovers. Historically, with nearly all of our seats sold to season subscribers each year, many fans are forced to miss seeing some of their favorite performers live. Now, everyone will be able to catch the shows while supporting a worthy cause.

JazzAid Live from the Bayan Bowl will be filmed and streamed by a professional, five-camera concert production crew on site by Midtown Video, who is helping us with the production equipment needed. The open-air amphitheater traditionally seats 530 people and has been the site of countless world-class musical performances. But with the pandemic and social distancing requirements, the upcoming 2020-21 concert season will be made available instead through pay-per-view, livestream. Each two-hour show will take place over the span of seven months and will include two 45-minute sets by each artist with an intermission.

The cost is $15 for an individual performance and $100 for the eight-show jazz series, with a portion of ticket sales being donated to the World Central Kitchen. Since the start of the pandemic, World Central Kitchen has mobilized in cities across America to help feed vulnerable communities and brave medical professionals on the front lines of the health crisis, as well as support the distressed restaurant industry. To purchase a subscription to JazzAid Live from the Banyan Bowl, visit www.pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid.

Thank you to sponsors including Midtown Video and Steinway & Sons. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Learn more by contacting Alana Perez at 305-669-6990 or emailing asperez@pinecrest-fl.gov.

2020-21 JAZZAID LIVE FROM THE BANYAN BOWL CONCERT SERIES SCHEDULE:

Saturday, October 17, 2020

8:00 p.m. EST

An Evening with Jon Secada

International Superstar and Multi-Grammy Award winning vocalist Jon Secada.

With a career spanning over two decades, two Grammy Awards, 20 million albums sold, and starring roles on Broadway, the acclaimed Jon Secada established himself as one of the first bilingual artists to have international crossover success.

Saturday, November 14, 2020

8:00 p.m. EST

Arturo Sandoval

2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient and ten-time Grammy Award Winner, Emmy Award Winner and six-time Billboard Award winner Arturo Sandoval.

A blazing, technically flawless trumpeter from Cuba, Arturo Sandoval is the protégé of Dizzy Gillespie, jazz trumpeter and one of Latin Jazz’s musical founders. A master of the trumpet and flugelhorn, Sandoval began studying classical trumpet at age 12, and has been recording for more than 30 years.

Saturday, December 12, 2020

8:00 p.m. EST

Kurt Elling

Grammy Award Winner and world-renowned jazz vocalist Kurt Elling.

Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, Grammy winner Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. Declared “the standout male vocalist of our time” by The New York Times, Elling has garnered unprecedented accolades, including a fourteen-year run atop the DownBeat Critics Poll, a dozen Grammy nominations, and eight Jazz Journalists Association awards for “Male Singer of the Year.”

Saturday, January 16, 2021

8:00 p.m. EST

The Legend Lives On

World renowned Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Back by popular demand, The Glenn Miller Orchestra “Swings” into Pinecrest for an encore performance this coming January. The legendary Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s. A matchless string of hit records, the constant impact of radio broadcasts and the drawing power at theatres, hotels and dance pavilion, built and sustained the momentum of popularity. More than 18 musicians and singers bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound and perform those songs that everyone remembers. This is a show not to miss for jazz and swing fans alike, or the incurable romantics who want to step back in time.

Saturday, February 13, 2021

8:00 p.m. EST

An Evening of New Orleans Jazz

Eight time “Trombonist of the Year” and top trombonist of his generation Wycliffe Gordon.

Featuring Grammy Award winner Dafnis Prieto conducting the Frost Concert Jazz Band.

Musical ambassador and interpreter of America’s music, Wycliffe Gordon performs hard-swinging, straight-ahead jazz, receiving great acclaim from audiences and critics alike. His unmatched modern mastery of the plunger mute and his exceptional technique and signature sound has earned Gordon a place in musical history known as one of the top trombonists of his generation. Gordon was named “Best in Trombone” by the Downbeat Critics Poll three years running and the Jazz Journalists Association named him “Trombonist of the Year” eight times.

Saturday, February 27, 2021

8:00 p.m. EST

Grace Kelly

2018 & 2019 John Lennon Songwriting Contest grand prize winner, 13 acclaimed albums and featured artist with Jon Batiste’s House Band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

We have the privilege of welcoming this extraordinary saxophonist, singer and composer to Pinecrest for the first time. An unequivocal musical prodigy, Grace has rocked the jazz world with sold out concerts and accolades worldwide.

March 13, 2021

8:00 p.m. EST

Joey Alexander Trio

Award-winning pianist and composer.

A funny thing happened to Joey Alexander over the past five years. A whirlwind period during which he became the most brilliantly precocious talent in jazz history, the youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in a jazz category; and a media favorite who’s earned a profile on 60 Minutes, a front-page profile in the New York Times and other premier coverage. As a pianist, composer, and bandleader, Joey Alexander is enjoying one of the most ascendant careers in jazz, thanks to his mind-blowing technique, innate musical smarts, and ability to communicate irresistible joy.

Saturday, April 10, 2021

8:00 p.m. EST

The Manhattan Transfer

Eight time Grammy Award winners.

Celebrating their 48th anniversary in 2020, The Manhattan Transfer continues to set the standard as one of the world’s most innovative vocal groups with their blend of pop, jazz, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, swing and a cappella music. Founded by Tim Hauser in 1972, the current group features Janis Siegel (alto), Alan Paul (tenor), Cheryl Bentyne (soprano), and newcomer Trist Curless (bass), who replaced Hauser following his passing in 2014. The group remains a cornerstone for great pop and jazz hits, a legacy that the group has cemented since their first recording. The legendary quartet has been awarded eight Grammy Awards of 20 nominations and has been inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.