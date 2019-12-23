WOW Center JOBC basketball clinic returns for 14th year

During the 31st Annual Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic week, the JOBC will be hosting the 14th annual Junior Orange Bowl Basketball WOW Center Clinic. This year’s event will be held at 10 a.m. on December 27 at the WOW Center located at 11450 SW 79th Street, Miami, Florida 33173. The teams participating this year will be Mount Saint Joseph High School (Baltimore, Maryland), Mount Lebanon High School (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Cornerstone Christian Academy (Willoughby Hills, Ohio). This will be Mount Saint Joseph’s and Mount Lebanon’s second appearance in our clinic. The coaches are Pat Clatchey, Mount Saint Joseph (Boys), Joseph David, Mount Lebanon (Boys), and Lisa Stopp, Cornerstone Christian (Girls).

The WOW Center is a facility that helps individuals learn community and work skills through Adult Day Training and Job Coaching. We’re extremely proud of the tradition of community service that our teams have shared over the years in this event that was begun with the help of Montverde Academy and their coach Kevin Sutton in 2006.

Among the schools who have participated in the past are the following:

2006 – Montverde Academy, Montverde, Florida (Boys)

2007 – Villa Angela-St Joseph High School, Cleveland, Ohio (Boys)

2008 – Gonzaga College High School, Washington, DC (Boys)

2009 – Montverde Academy, Montverde, FL (Boys)

2010 – Montverde Academy, Montverde, FL (Boys) and Buena High School, Ventura, CA (Girls)

2011 – Mt Lebanon High School, Pittsburgh, PA (Boys & Girls)

2012 – Ironton High School, Ironton, OH (Boys & Girls)

2013 – Bartow High School, Bartow, FL (Boys) and Mt Lebanon High School, Pittsburgh, PA (Girls)

2014 – Lakota East High School, Liberty Township, OH (Boys) and Paul VI High School, Fairfax, VA (Girls)

2015 – Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg, PA (Boys & Girls)

2016 – Mt St Joseph High School, Baltimore, MD (Boys) and Long Island Lutheran High School, Brookville, NY (Girls)

2017 – Bullis High School, Potomac, MD (Boys) and Tulsa East Central High School, Tulsa, OK (Girls)

2018 – Florida State University School, Tallahassee, FL (Boys & Girls) & Paul VI High School, Fairfax, VA (Girls)

For more information on this event, contact Chuck Little, Basketball Committee Chairman, Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Committee at 786-546-3386 (basketball@jrorangebowl.com) or Natalia Laver-Wong, Executive Director, WOW Center at 305-279-7999 (natalia@wowcentermiami.org)

For those wishing to attend the tournament at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, visit www.jrorangebowl.org for schedule of games.