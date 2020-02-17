You’re invited to our home for breakfast

Join us for a light breakfast and walking tour of our campus on Sunday morning, March 1 from 11:00 am – noon. Learn about our many membership incentives, our GIFT OF MEMBERSHIP and our GET TO KNOW US MEMBERSHIP, our complimentary membership for young adults under 29 years of age and many more!

It’s one thing to talk about reaching out. It’s another thing to do something about it! If you are among those who never belonged to a synagogue or those who have been members but no longer are, we urge you to come and visit our campus. Give us the opportunity to give you a special Beth Am welcome!

By joining us for a special Shabbat, Torah Study, or any of our wonderful programs and events, you will discover a Judaism that speaks to the heart. Temple Beth Am is a congregation for people who feel, who think, who laugh – a caring, loving extended family who will share your joys and your sorrows. We offer support groups, young family Shabbats, a Sunday Morning Salon in our Library, and so much more!

We have an incredible new program, our Chavurah Connection that connects members with other members. A Chavurah is a group of Temple members getting together for activities and friendships. Currently we have more than 25 Chavurot groups that meet regularly to share a Shabbat, cook together, do something social or learn together. All members are invited to join and I will help you find that special group.

If you are a new family that just moved into our community, a young adult attending one of our Universities, an empty nester looking to meet other empty nesters and socialize, or anything in between, come and join us……you’ll see who we are and what we’re really about. At Temple Beth Am, getting to know newcomers is always at the top of our agenda. New Members are honored at a special Shabbat and dinner during Sukkot and a special intimate New Member Dessert Reception are hosted by our Clergy at their homes. We almost make it impossible for you not to feel a part of our community!

Please join us for this tour, Sunday, March 1 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Temple Beth Am is located at 5950 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, Fl 33156. This event is open to anyone and is free of charge. Please RSVP to Rita Diaz at 306-667-6667 ext. 107 or by email at rdiaz@tbam.org.