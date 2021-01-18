This slideshow requires JavaScript.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
GlobalX Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A320 at Miami International Airport
The delivery ceremony brings the new charter airline one step closer to receiving FAA certification Global Crossing Airlines Inc., operating as “GlobalX” (JET: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB), today...
Positive People in Pinecrest : Luna Karshis
Until COVID shut things down, Palmer Trinity School junior Luna Karshis spent two Saturdays a month teaching underrepresented students who attended Breakthrough Miami sessions. She...
Students invoke 25th Amendment since Teacher-In-Chief failed them
Part of a president’s job is to inspire young Americans to be better citizens. Trump did the opposite. When our children are young, we hopefully...