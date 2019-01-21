SFWA Annual Mango Writers Conference
The South Florida Writers Association will host their Annual Mango Writers Conference on Saturday, February 9, at the Winston Park Club House, from 9:00 a.m….Read More
Marthe Cohn, now 98, was born in Metz, France in 1920. She was a beautiful young woman living across the German border in France when…
What are you aiming for in life? Is your heart pointed toward helping others or are you too busy mapping out your own plans? Can…
I have to admit this, during a recent substitute teaching assignment, I came across something scarier and more disturbing than a Lawnmower Parent – A…
Pictured (right to left) on their recent trip to Hawaii are Ethan, Amy, Sarah, Dylan and (in front) Heather Shapiro, who reportedly wasn’t having it…
This one-of-a-kind mixer sets out to make connections between community organizations that otherwise may not know each other. Get a head start on 2019, by…
Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has been awarded DNV GL Healthcare’s Innovation of the Year award for the development and implementation of an automated crash cart management…
It’s an intriguing fact of nature that alligators, the ubiquitous denizens of the Everglades, are solar powered, with scaly skin that optimizes the sun’s rays…
Built and opened in 1972 by brothers Jay and Greg Levine with their father, Albert, the Quality Inn at 14501 S Dixie Hwy has been…
Our mission as the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is to make sure the positive impact of hosting Super Bowl LIV is felt far beyond…
There is no shortage of fun filled activities for South Floridians for the next coming weeks. Rotarians in South Miami and the Gables are gearing…