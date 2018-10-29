48th Annual Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast is Dec. 27

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There’s a special event that happens every year and I hope you’ll consider participating and helping out this worthwhile fundraiser.

The 48th Annual Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast is on Thursday December 27, in support of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of South Florida. It’s at 7:30 a.m. at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will celebrate student-athletes, coaches and communities that are committed to making a difference in young people’s lives through faith and fellowship. The event will feature as its keynote speaker, Daniel Kanell, CBS Sports Network Sports Broadcaster and former Florida State and NFL star.

Daniel Kanell is a former professional American football quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) and Arena Football League, and a former ESPN personality. He was employed by ESPN as an analyst and host on the Russillo and Kanell show on ESPN Radio.

Kanell’s athletic expertise spans both the collegiate and professional levels in multiple sports. After playing quarterback at Florida State for four years, he was drafted into the NFL by the New York Giants in 1996, and also played for the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos until 2004. While he played football throughout college, in his freshman and sophomore years Kanell also played baseball for the Seminoles. He was drafted by the New York Yankees after his junior year at Florida State and had been previously drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers while in college.

It was his passion for football that eventually led him to pursue an NFL career first. However, he broke from football in 2001 and returned to baseball, playing in the minor leagues for the Atlantic League’s Newark Bears.

Kanell is an active member of the Orange Bowl Committee and the Heart Gallery of Broward County, as well as chairman of the board for Rocketown Florida, a nonprofit entertainment facility for youths. A 1996 graduate of Florida State, Kanell was selected as the 1995

ACC Player of the Year and the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete. He is a member of the 2008 ACC Football Championship Legends Class and the Broward County Sports Hall of Fame. Kanell was inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 2012.

This event is open to the public. Tables are available in the following categories:

● Touchdown Sponsor $2500 Table for 10 (prime seating), Table sign, Recognition at event, Full page ad in program.

● Field Goal Sponsor $1500 Table for 10 (preferred seating), Table sign, Recognition at event, Half page ad in program.

● Adopt-A-School Program $500 Help FCA enable students and athletes to be a part of the Orange Bowl Prayer Breakfast experience by sponsoring a table for your high school alma mater or an FCA middle/high school of choice.

● Individual Tickets $50 For sponsorship and registration, go to https://fca.regfox.com/fcaorangebowlbreakfast or visit www.miamifca.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and will include raffles for prizes.