A feast of heirlooms

One of my favorite times of year is the month of February.

Living in South Florida makes it even more special. We have the luxury of one of the best climates in the nation, and it’s the time where heirloom tomatoes immerge and become available.

The tomato has long been a stable in every day meals and menu’s, and an important component in many cultures.

I would dare to say that the “heirloom” tomato took a big bite of menu space some 25 – 30 years ago. Local farms were growing beautiful “heirlooms” for lucky restaurants to serve. They were no longer just red, but now seasoned with sexy names.

Some of the most famous examples include San Marzano, Brandywine, Green Zebra, Gardeners Delight, Lollipop, Cherokee Purple, Mortgage Lifter, Black Krim, Amish Paste, Aunt Ruby’s German green, Big Rainbow, Chocolate Cherry, Redcurrant and Three Sisters. Just to mention a few.

Heirloom tomatoes can be classified into four categories; family heirlooms, commercial heirlooms, mystery heirlooms and created heirlooms.

All depend on the seeds heritage, travels through the years and growing seasons.

What I enjoy is their taste. Refreshing, sweet, acidic and simply served with a splash of good olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt can satisfy any discriminating palate.

A recipe I would like to share is “Fresh Heirloom Tomatoes with Corn flake and Almond crusted Goat Cheese.”

The tomatoes should be bought fresh in your favorite market or at one of our neighborhood farmers’ markets. Choose from a variety of colors and species; make sure they are firm and ripe to the touch.

Make a simple dressing of:

1 1/2 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sugar

Salt and fresh cracked peppercorn.

Mix all ingredients in a small mixing bowl, set aside.

Start with 3 lbs of tomatoes,

Cut tomatoes into halves, wedges or cubes, depending of the size of the tomatoes,

Place in a bowl, set aside.

For the “Corn Flake and Almond Crusted Goat Cheese”

With a warm knife, slice 6 “discs” of goat cheese, 3 oz each, set aside.

3 cups of corn flakes

1/2 cup of toasted almonds

Combine them in a food processor and blend until chopped (like bread crumbs)

2 cups of flour

2 eggs beaten

Bread the goat cheese by first rolling them in the flour, next a soak in the eggs, and finally thoroughly coated with the corn flake and almond mixture.

Set aside in the cooler for at least an hour.

When ready to serve,

Heat a frying pan with 1/4 inch of vegetable oil, about 325 degrees, gently and safely add the goat cheese discs into the oil and cook until golden brown, turn once and repeat on second side.

Remove onto a paper towel.

Pour the simple dressing over the cut tomatoes and gently toss and coat the tomatoes with the dressing. Arrange tomatoes on individual serving plates, place the goat cheese on top and serve immediately.

It is a great starter to a nice evening, especially accompanied by a glass of Sauvignon Blanc,

And followed with a treat from the BBQ.

Following is a few dishes that can be used in many circumstances, but with the thought of drinking sauvignon Blanc on a crisp February day.

Wild mushroom and goat cheese brushetta

Serves 6 – 8 as an hors d’oeuvre or appetizer

2 oz. oyster mushrooms

4 oz. shiitake mushrooms

5 oz. Portobello mushrooms

Olive oil

1 tbs. of butter

2 large garlic cloves, chopped

1 shallot, chopped

1/4 cup dry sherry

1/4 cup chicken stock

Pinch of fresh thyme

Pinch of fresh basil

Salt and red pepper flakes

16 slices of baguette

4 oz. of goat cheese, room temp.

Chop the mushrooms roughly. In a large sauté pan or skillet, add olive oil and butter and sauté shallot and garlic for a minute or two.

Add the chopped mushrooms and cook for 5-6 minutes… Add sherry and chicken stock and cook until all liquids are evaporated, add herbs.

Keep warm and set aside.

Preheat broiler. Put slices of baguette on a roasting pan, spread the goat cheese evenly, divide the mushrooms onto the baguettes.

Place “brushettas” under the broiler for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown.

Serve immediately.

Roasted eggplant and garlic soup

1 large eggplant ( salt and pepper )

1 whole head of garlic, olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

3 cups seeded, chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped basil

1 tbs. chopped fresh thyme

Pinch of red chili flakes

4 1/2cup chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cut eggplant into 1 inch cubes, toss with salt and pepper, place on paper towel for 20 minutes, then pad dry… Transfer to a roasting pan, sprinkle with olive oil.

Cut head of garlic in 1/2 , wrap in aluminum foil with a splash of olive oil, salt and pepper… add the “package” to the roasting pan and bake in the oven, for 15 minutes.

Remove eggplant, but continue roasting the garlic for another 35 minutes.

In a large soup pot sauté chopped onions, basil, thyme and chili flakes for 5 minutes, squeeze cooked garlic out from husk and add to the onions.

Add eggplant, tomatoes and chicken stock. Bring soup to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Puree the soup until smooth, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Grilled salmon roasted poblano and citrus butter

4 fresh salmon steaks

2 1/2teaspoon Thai fish sauce or soy sauce

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tbs. fresh lime juice

1 1/2teaspoon sesame oil

Chilli and citrus butter:

1 poblano chili pepper

1/2 stick of butter ( room temperature )

2 teaspoons of fresh lime juice

Minced fresh chives

Mix fish sauce,Worcestershire, lime juice and sesame oil, season with salt and pepper, add salmon steaks and marinate for 2 hrs in cooler

Butter:

Roast the poblano pepper in an oven for aprox. 1/2hour, remove peel and seeds….. Place pepper in a mixer along with butter, lime juice and chives.

Process for 20 seconds until smooth, season with salt and pepper, set aside.

Grill the marinated salmon steaks, starting skin side down for 5 minutes, turn and finish with another 3 minutes, place steaks onto serving plates.

With a spoon add a generous dollop of the poblano pepper and lime butter onto each salmon steak.

Serve immediately.

This dish is great served along side a salad, green vegetables or perhaps creamy polenta.

Well, I hope I inspired you to take a trip to your favorite wine store, a pit stop at the market and a great afternoon at the stove…

If not….Make reservations….

Enjoy and Cheers.

Jan Jorgensen

Two Chefs