A Garden Reimagined

Two six-figure awards and generous citizens lay the foundation for a transformative impact at pinecrest gardens

Pinecrest Gardens started as a dream project in December 2002 with the citizen-led decision to purchase the historic Parrot Jungle site. Today, 16 years later, the dream to create a magnificent botanical park has blossomed into reality–annually drawing more than 180,000 visitors. The Village is full steam ahead on continuing to restore and improve the site for all citizens, regardless of ability.

Already this year, Pinecrest Gardens has been awarded two, six-figure grants totaling $450,000. The first, a federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) award of $200,000 will support the restoration and upgrade to full ADA compliance of the meandering paths throughout most of the park. Once completed, visitors who rely on wheelchairs for mobility will be able to travel on every path at Pinecrest Gardens.

A second award made through the Florida Land and Recreation program, will invest $250,000 to enhance recreational and educational opportunities for children of all abilities. It will allow for the creation of a new, all-inclusive playground with a special toddler play space, and industry leading poured in place, environmentally friendly ground cover. Rounding out the project, there will be new ADA accessible restrooms; modern, accessible picnic areas and seating; all-access update to the petting zoo; lighting and landscaping upgrades; and new, wheelchair friendly nature trails.

These two matching grants have inspired over $68,500 in private support, including $50,000 from The Gardens Fund, which has donated over $160,000 since its inception in 2007. This donation includes $11,000 from our long-time friends and supporters of the Pinecrest Garden Club. Individual and business donors to the projects include $10,000 from the Mas Family Foundation, $5,000 from the Miami Association of Realtors, $500 from the Ralph Rosado family, $500 from Marika Lynch, $500 from the Adrian Villaraos family and another $2000 in small donations given on Give Miami Day.

This grant is also assisting with the creation of a new Sensory and Learning Garden which features hands-on gardening tools designed for individuals of all abilities. Tools for arthritic hands, multi-level planters for individuals who rely on wheelchairs or cannot bend, as well as a full range of sensory features for children and adults on the autism spectrum will be available in the designated area that provides a safe, scaled environment to keep the focus on fun, friends, and learning.

These grants and their match dollars combine to a total of more than $900,000 to be invested at Pinecrest Gardens over the next 18-months. A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) has been issued to identify an innovative architectural firm to envision the projects. Village Council will take up the responses at their June meeting.

In Pursuit of Inspiration—Building Pinecrest Gardens’ First Conservatory and Classroom

As all-encompassing as these grants seem, we are still in pursuit of funding for a very special project to enhance the learning experience at Pinecrest Gardens. Plans are being developed to build a stand-alone conservatory and classroom to be called the Inspiration Center, adjacent to the Sensory and Learning Garden.

Learners of all ages will utilize the new Inspiration Center. Currently, educational offerings do not have a dedicated space and rely on the Butterfly Garden (tarp-covered greenhouse) in dry weather, as well as borrowed spaces in the other buildings onsite. The new space will be glass encased and climate controlled, allowing for individuals with heat sensitivities to find respite immediately adjacent to the Sensory and Learning Garden. A single donation of $100,000 could carry with it naming rights for this new facility.

Providing fully accessible facilities and programs at Pinecrest Gardens is a top priority for the Village of Pinecrest. In early 2018, the Village added a wheelchair lift at Pinecrest Gardens giving full access to areas of limited access for people with physical disabilities. The Gardens also continues to feature at least one “sensory-friendly” performance for all of our children’s theater productions. In hopes of continuing this vision, the full 13+ acre Pinecrest Gardens site, following completion of this project, will be accessible to children and adults of all abilities who want to visit, enjoy, laugh, learn and play.

To explore ways in which you can help Pinecrest Gardens make the Inspiration Center a reality, please call Alana Perez, Director Pinecrest Gardens at 305-669-6990. The Village welcomes all serious inquiries from area businesses and private family foundations.