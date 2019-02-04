A Trip to Italy in Pinecrest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Inspired by the dining traditions of old world Napoli, the Zuozo family creates a journey through Italy with the three distinct experiences of Anacapri Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar in Pinecrest.

The Zuozos serve up delectable, authentic Italian fare with an emphasis on quality ingredients and so much more. The family-owned restaurant also includes a wine bar with bottles from all over the world, and an Italian market filled with meats, cheeses, desserts and pastas imported directly from Italy.

“The customers enter the wine bar and have a nice glass of wine and a small appetizer. Then after a great dinner at the restaurant, people love to finish eating and browse around the market for items to take home,” says Giuseppe Zuozo who owns Anacapri with wife Maria Zuozo and son Andre Zuozo.

The friendly, inviting atmosphere of the wine bar welcomes guests with superb, well-priced wines to sip by the glass or by the bottle. The wine cellar in the back also houses a variety of spectacular vintages with both low-priced and very high-end options to choose from.

“I fell in love with wines, being from Italy myself, where the wine– it’s in your blood,” says Andre, who manages the venue and has been with Anacapri for the last seven years.

Additionally, every second Wednesday of the month, Anacapri Pinecrest features its famous Wine Wednesdays wine tasting events, where guests get to sample a wide variety of bottles and discover ‘rare gems that are both exquisite on the tongue and light on the wallet.’

“We come to the wine tastings because of the great wines and wonderful food. It’s always a great place to come to have fun with friends,” says Hugh Schmidt who lives in Pinecrest and attends the events regularly.

Cross an archway and sit down at the restaurant for timeless, authentic Italian fare that feels special, but also familiar. There, the food reflects the décor, which is rustic and earthy, yet inno-vative and elegant.

The meal gets off to a good start with warm soft bread paired with assertive olive oil. Luxurious sauces and attentive service accompany delicate, velvety pasta such as the Rigatoni Anacapri, prepared with prosciutto, onions, and the restaurant’s signature pink sauce.

“There’s not many places where you can find prosciutto sliced right there and served to you,” as Giuseppe says.

After dinner, cross another archway into the market which features a large variety of freshly fro-zen pasta such as ravioli, manicotti, fiocchi, gnocchi, stuffed shells and tortellini.

Their own homemade freshly frozen Italian dinners, soups and cookies also make it easy to take home a quick and complete gourmet meal.

“When I came over, back in 1990, it was very hard to find these Italian products, that’s the rea-son I opened it up” says Giuseppe, citing why they focus on bringing a high quality to the market.

Reaching out to artisan purveyors to source their items, at Anacapri they aim for clean, seasonal and fair trade ingredients. All food is made to order to customize something special for each guest.

Products come from Italy and New York, or are sourced locally in Florida so guests can enjoy amazing wine, olives, cold cuts, and cheeses that are delivered fresh every week.

“The food is good, the wines are good, and the prices are very low. They always have great items here that you can’t find anywhere else,” says Marcial DeCastro who frequents the estab-lishment.

The full experience leaves guests charmed and coming back for more on a regular basis.

“I like to be around people, whether behind the bar or in the restaurant. We are very family ori-ented and try to treat all of our customers that way. They are not just customers at the start, but they become family,” says Andre.

Anacapri Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar is located at 12669 S. Dixie Hwy and open for lunch Tues-day through Friday from 11:30 to 2:30, and for dinner Tuesday to Saturday 5:00 to 10:30 and Sunday 5:00 to 9:00. For more information call 305-232-8001 or visit www.AnacapriFood.com