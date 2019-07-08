Admission $1 at the Deering Estate July weekends

This July, it’s Game On! at Deering Estate for Park and Recreation Month. Deering Estate is offering $1.00 general admission every weekend in July! Enjoy a guided Museum Tour at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 3 p.m., scavenger hunts and outdoor games. For more information, visit the Deering Estate website. https://deeringestate.org/events/category/tours/

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as Park and Recreation Month. A program of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the goal is to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation has on communities across the U.S.

About the Deering Estate

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. From canoe tours to butterfly walks, and guided museum tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy! The Deering Estate is located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami.