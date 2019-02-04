Alternative Transportation Week first week of February

South Florida’s winter is the perfect setting for stepping outside of the norm and trying a new way of getting to work, school and area businesses. Walking, bicycling, carpooling, riding the Pinecrest People Mover or Pinecrest Freebee reduces emissions typically produced by cars.

The Village is hosting Alternative Transportation Week February 4th through 8th in collaboration with area schools to promote sustainable living. Students will learn about the carbon footprint created by traditional transportation versus alternative modes of mobility.

The goal of the initiative is to bring environmental awareness to the forefront of students’ minds. In turn, they will create practices in their households and daily lives to work toward a more sustainable future. All community members are encouraged to participate, and post photos of their commute with hashtag #ResilientPinecrest.

Alternative Transportation Week fulfills the Village Council’s Environmental Sustainability Strategic Priority.