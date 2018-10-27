Arbetter’s Hot Dogs and Carter Burrus to honor Marc Buoniconti Nov. 12

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Floridians will soon be treated to the opportunity to spend some time with Miami legend Marc Buoniconti, president of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and son of Nick Buoniconti, revered co-captain of the 1972 Miami Dolphins. This exciting event will take place on November 12 from 12–4 p.m. at Arbetter’s Famous Chili Dogs located at 8747 SW 40 Street.

On that day Arbetter and his close friend Dr. Carter Burrus will honor Marc for his tireless work with the Miami Project and fierce determination to find a cure for paralysis since he himself became paralyzed during a college football game more than 33 years ago.

“In 2018 we honored Dr. Carter Burrus for the many things he’s accomplished, from being a legendary football player, teacher and coach at Columbus High School and later Michigan State, to an incredible career teaching at Miami Dade College,” said David Arbetter. “This year, Carter joins Arbetter’s in celebrating the dedication and accomplishments of another beloved Miami son – Marc Buoniconti – also a former Columbus football legend who has become the role model and champion of the many people around the world who are paralyzed.”

Last year, Buoniconti co-authored a book about his life entitled “Undefeated: From Tragedy to Triumph” that is available in book stores and online. He’s a sought-after speaker when he’s not leading The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, the world’s premier investigative research program focused on spinal cord and brain injuries. Buoniconti is revered for his message of inspiration and hope as much as his passion for finding a cure.

Each year, Arbetter’s dedicates a day to honor a Miami native whose leadership and commitment to the local community has made the city a better place. Free t-shirts will be given to the first 100 attendees and entertainment will be provided by the jazz band from Christopher Columbus High School and the Arbetter’s House Band. A magician known as The Ted and a minor Boston celebrity named Toltz will also be on hand to amuse the crowd.

A visit to Arbetter’s, which was founded in 1959 by David’s father Bob Arbetter, is like taking a trip back in time, with the cheerful staff serving up the best hot dogs in Miami and welcoming the many regular customers by name.