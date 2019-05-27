Arthritis Walk nets more than $25,000

The Annual Arthritis Walk at Tropical Park on May 19th raised more than $25,000 and counting. Among the many participating and supporting Lisa Boccia, her staff and numerous volunteers were members of her Coral Gables Woman’s Club. The Club, whose Past President Mireya Kilmon is afflicted with Rheumatoid Arthritis, has donated $1,000 for the last several years. Lots of great students were on hand and two in particular who helped were Nicholas Harris, of Palmetto Sr. High School, and Michael Lastella, from Columbus High School. Ruth Martinez and Gloria Burns set up early that morning for the Coral Gables Woman’s Club tent.

One in every four Americans has arthritis, making it the nation’s leading cause of disability. Two-thirds of those affected are under age 65, including 300,000 children. Arthritis is painful, debilitating and diminishes quality of life. But every day we’re making more headway through scientific discoveries that bring us closer to a cure.

For more information about Walk to Cure Arthritis – Miami, contact Lisa Boccia at lboccia@arthritis.org, or call 305-928-3553.