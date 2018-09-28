Bagnell Brain Center specializes in evaluating the brain to improve function and heal injuries

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Did you know that the brain is the only organ that studies itself? And what’s more, it has the ability to heal itself.

“Your brain is your most valuable asset. Everything we do is based on how our brain functions. And that’s why knowing the condition of your brain is as critical as getting an annual physical exam,” says Dr. Michael K. Bagnell, founder of the Bagnell Brain Center which celebrated its grand opening last month at 12685 South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest.

Dr. Bagnell is a classically trained chiropractor with a fellowship in brain injury rehabilitation. For the past 30 years, he has specialized in clinical neuroscience, a relatively new discipline that evaluates brain function, determines potential disorders and uses a variety of low-cost and non-invasive treatment approaches to improve brain neuroplasticity (the brain’s ability to heal itself).

Dr. Bagnell treats patients ranging in age from toddlers to the very elderly, whether they are symptom-free yet curious about their brain function or suffering from a wide range of brain-related disorders including depression, ADHD, anxiety, dementia, autism and injuries such as concussion.

Because of the publicity surrounding concussion among athletes, Dr. Bagnell sees a number of patients who have been injured during sports or in other accidents. “It’s important to note that we don’t have to wait for a brain injury to have an evaluation and begin therapy to keep our brains healthy and performing at optimum levels,” he says. “That’s the whole premise of preventative medicine.”

During the first visit, Dr. Bagnell has a discussion with the patient about their symptoms, concerns and medical history. He then conducts an evaluation using brain mapping neurofeedback, cutting-edge vision technology that effectively (and painlessly) measures a person’s brainwave activity on several levels.

Simply explained, using electrodes applied to the patient’s scalp without tape or hair removal involved, a computer analyzes the brain’s electrical signals and the patient is able to view the entire process via real time on a monitor in front of them, almost like a video game.

Dr. Bagnell can identify the patient’s genetic markers for dopamine and serotonin, neurotransmitters that play a huge role in our brain’s functions and emotions, and can see where the brainwave frequencies are within and outside the normal range.

The interesting part happens next, when Dr. Bagnell customizes a neurotherapeutic approach specific to each patient’s brain, with a goal of improving greater neuroplasticity and making the patient feel better.

“Neurotherapy involves re-training our brains to function at a more effective level,” says Dr. Bagnell. “We can accomplish this through techniques such as visual therapy, vestibular or inner ear therapy, sensory motor therapy and olfactory therapy involving the sense of smell.

“Many times, a smell will stimulate a memory in a patient with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease,” he explains. “Massachusetts Institute of Technology determined that patients who watched a flickering light at 40 hertz result in a huge spike in healthy brain activity. Brain training therapy with student athletes of the University of Cincinnati resulted in dramatically better academic performance and fewer injuries. These documented cases offer proof that neurotherapy can be astoundingly effective.”

Iris Brown’s two-year-old son Mason, who suffered a near-drowning accident, has been a patient of Dr. Bagnell’s for several months and has seen a big cognitive improvement. “For the first time, Mason is starting to giggle. Dr. Bagnell is a special person. He’s doing incredible things with my son,” says Mrs. Brown.

Dr. Bagnell grew up in South Miami and graduated from Palmer Trinity School, and he’s raising his family not far from his Pinecrest practice. His wife May serves as the director of Bagnell Brain Center and there are several other doctors also on the staff. The Bagnell Brain Center is one of only three practices offering clinical neuroscience in South Florida. For more information, please call the office at 305-259-8755 or visit www.bagnellbraincenter.com.

“Our brains can heal themselves. They just need to be guided and trained for the miracle to occur,” says Dr. Bagnell.