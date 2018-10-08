Bats, Ghosts, Witches, Cats, Pumpkins, & Spiders, oh my!

KIDDO-WEEN PARTY AT THE FALLS PRESENTED BY

KIDDOS MAGAZINE

Saturday, October 20th, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Everyone is invited to participate in our second Kiddo-Ween Party, an event presented by Kiddos Magazine. The free, family-friendly Halloween-inspired event will take place on Saturday, October 20th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Falls Shops located at 8888 SW 136th St. Miami, Fl. 33176

Kiddo-Ween is presented by Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Urgent Care Center, featuring a fun “Scavenger Hunt” game, Associate Sponsors highlighting a Kid’s Zone with interactive fun activities: Kreative Kids Therapy featuring “Ghosts and Goblins Kids Obstacle Course”, Dade County Federal Credit Union featuring “Spider Arts & Crafts Station” and SVR Arcade featuring “Glow-in-the-Dark” Virtual Reality.

Kiddo-Ween offers safe trick-or-treating for our Kiddos, with incredible character appearances by superheroes, villains and zombies, live performance, a scary faces photo boo-th, and an amazing Pumpkin Path station. As part of the celebration, kids will also be able to enjoy a fun zone with face painting, balloon artists, arts and craft, bounce house, costume contest, music, giveaways, fun and much more! Kiddo-Ween brings fun for the entire families so don’t forget to dress up your four-legged friends. Pets are welcome!

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet our exhibitors and community partners and find out more about after-school activities, special needs programs, tutoring, sports, art academies, health and more! Featuring over 40 exhibitors, and more than 3,000 attendees, Kiddo-Ween event offers the latest in products and entertainment for kids, pre-teens, and families.

Kiddo-Ween event is free and open to the public with free parking inside The Falls Shopping Mall.

For more information about Sponsorship and Exhibitor opportunities and how to participate in our event, please contact 786.260.8492 or email vlepere@kiddosmagazine.com

About Kiddos Magazine Founded in 2013, Kiddos Magazine is a Florida based, kids focused magazine, whose mission is to help strengthen the bonds between parents and their children by providing value-based content and activities in its publication. Kiddos mission is to provide a family-centric take on education, parenting, art, health, sports and entertainment. Kiddos Magazine is published 6 times a year and reaches the major areas of Miami, including Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Key Biscayne, Brickell, Midtown, Doral, and Kendall. For more information on Kiddos on Kiddos Magazine, visit: Kiddos Magazine

COST: Free and open to the community

WHEN: Saturday, October 20th

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: The Falls – Center Court 8888 SW 136th St. Miami, FL 33176

MORE INFO: For more information about sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities and how to participate at the Kiddos event, please contact 786.260-8492 or email vlepere@kiddosmagazine.com.