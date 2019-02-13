Bet Shira Congregation’s annual Purim Carnival is being held on Sunday March 17th, 2019 from 10AM-2PM at 7500 SW 120th Street in Pinecrest.

This year’s carnival features attractions including obstacle courses, climbing walls and a ride, food from Power Pizza and Kona Ice, a silent auction, and new carnival games. In conjunction with the carnival a silent auction featuring theatre tickets, sports and movie memorabilia, Judaica and more is also occurring.

All proceeds from the event go towards Bet Shira’s youth educational programming.

Tickets can be purchased online at betshira.org for $25.00 for children over the age of three or at the door for $30.