Business People on the Move

HEALTHCARE HERO

DR. JOHN A. ROCK

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce named Dr. John A. Rock one of its 2018 Healthcare Heroes and presented him with the Individual of Merit Award for his “extraordinary impact in the South Florida health care community”. Rock, founding dean of Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and senior vice president for Health Affairs accepted the award at the Healthcare Heroes luncheon at Jungle Island attended by many prominent South Florida health care and business leaders. “I am honored and humbled by this award,” Rock told the audience, “but it takes a community to build a medical school.”

FITNESS PROFESSIONAL

TORRENCE SEYMOUR

Torrence Seymour is a Certified Personal Trainer, former college football athlete at Florida International University. A student of sports medicine, physical therapy and sports nutrition, Seymour’s focus is strength conditioning and “HIT” training, making athletes faster and better through high-intensity training, weight lifting, power lifting, cardio and timed workouts. Seymour is currently hosting Made Speed 101, an all-sports combine camp throughout the summer at Stunna’s Fit in South Miami. In addition to the camps and personal training, Seymour also offers a meal-prep service called Journey To Fit, for those whose goal is to improve their dietary habits.

CCLG LAW SECTION

DAVID MILLER

David Miller, Esq., partner with Bryant Miller Olive PA (BMO), recently was elected as secretary/treasurer for The Florida Bar’s City, County, and Local Government (CCLG) Law Section. Miller, who works out of the firm’s Miami office, was voted in at the CCLG Annual Conference in Orlando on May 11. The CCLG Law Section, with nearly 1,700 members, serves as an organization within The Florida Bar for lawyers representing local government interests and representing private interests in the area of local government. Miller has been a member of the CCLG Law Section’s Executive Council since 2011.

PR POWER

ROB DESIMONE

Robert Desimone joins Kress Communications as a summer intern. He is currently studying Public Relations as a major at the State University of New York College at Oswego in Central New York, from which he also received an associates degree in communications in June 2017. Desimone has a strong background in customer service as well as assisting in the public relations efforts with the communications team at Shrine Circus, a 112-year-old circus that performs throughout the U.S. “I am looking forward to the experience of working with Kress Communications team, learning the ropes in a city of such international significance as Miami,” said Desimone.

