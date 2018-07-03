Business People on the Move

BANKING ON RETIREMENT

MICHAEL TEPROFF

Michael Teproff is retiring from Marquis Bank after a career of nearly 50 years in the banking industry. Teproff has served as senior vice president and controller since the bank’s inception in 2007. “It was with great regret that we accepted Michael’s resignation,” said Javier Holtz, chair and CEO. “After all, he has been with Marquis Bank since it was founded more than 10 years ago and his outstanding contributions are reflected in the tremendous success and growth of the bank. We wish him the best in his retirement.” Teproff plans to stay active in accounting with consulting work, as well as spending time with his grandchildren and traveling.

CANNABIS SECTOR

MICHELLE WEINER, DO, MPH

Dr. Michelle Weiner is an interventional pain management physician for spine and wellness centers of America. She completed her residency and fellowship training at the University of Miami. She individualizes medical cannabis treatments based on patient specific factors with the goal of maximizing quality of life, decreasing overall pharmaceutical use and side effects. She is knowledgeable in diagnosing and treating vitamin and micronutrient deficiencies and uses nutraceuticals and IV vitamin therapy to enhance one’s immune and nervous system and boost energy. Dr. Weiner’s practice alsoMIC treats various other sources of pain. Dr. Weiner has offices throughout South Florida.

NEW MARKETING OFFICER

SAMANTHA YANKS

Douglas Elliman, the third-largest residential real estate brokerage company in the United States, announced today that Samantha Yanks, an award-winning editor and branding expert with over 18-years of experience in the luxury real estate, fashion and lifestyle publishing industries, has been named the firm’s new chief marketing officer. In this role, Yanks will be responsible for the strategic leadership of Elliman’s fully-integrated national marketing program, and will be the creative force behind brand creation, digital marketing, brand management and positioning. Yanks was most recently the editor-in-chief of Modern Luxury’s Gotham and Hamptons magazines.

DORAL’S NEW CHIEF

HERNAN M. ORGANVIDEZ

Doral’s City Manager recently named Hernan M. Organvidez as the new Chief of the Doral Police Department. Chief Organvidez joined the Doral team on March 31. Organvidez brings 32 years of comprehensive law enforcement experience working for Miami-Dade County. He also was instrumental with starting the City of Doral Police Department. He has held the ranks of Officer/Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain/Executive Officer, Major, and Chief of South Operations Division. Most recently, he was employed in the private sector by Ando Consulting, Inc., and continued to provide advisory services and security assessments for private and public businesses.

To find out how you be featured in BUSINESS PEOPLE ON THE MOVE, call us at (305) 669-7030 or contact Aaron at aaron@cnews.net