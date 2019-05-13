Cactuses and succulents are in full bloom

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Are you looking for something a little different to do over the Memorial Day Weekend? Pack up the family and come over to the South Florida Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale Friday, May 24, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday, May 25, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sunday, May 26, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

You can browse and purchase thousands of flowering cacti and succulent plants. Speak with expert growers about plant care and techniques. Come and enjoy the 26th Annual South Florida Art Exhibition as well! The show is free with General Admission ($5 Children & Adults, $3 Seniors) and allows for use of all park amenities including picnic areas, playground, petting zoo and our refreshing Splash ‘N Play for children ages 2-12.

The Cactus and Succlent Society began an educational initiative with Glades Middle School in 1992. Cathi Rivera, a 33 year veteran art teacher at Glades, has been inspiring her students to create magnificent paintings and drawings of these beautiful succulents and cacti as part of this educational program. Also at the show you can view this beautiful 3D art exhibit that will be juried by Cactus and Succulent Society members.

Summer Camps at the Gardens

Join us for a summer of fun and learning!

Robotics Camp: Fun Camps Game Tech Robotics Camp

A robotics exploration where children will build robots, learn about engineering, coding, programming, have robotic competitions, presentations and field activities. Aside from building robots, children will enjoy the amenities of the garden to round out their days.

Ages: 9 to 13 years old.

Dates: 2 week sessions, running consecutively from June 24 through July 19.

Session 1: June 24 through July 5.

Session 2: July 8 through July 19.

Times: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 30 minutes before and aftercare with no cost; Before and After Care is available for additional cost)

Tuition: 2 Week Game Tech Robotic Camp $565

*There will be a 1 time $40 registration fee which will cover the cost of the tote bag, t-shirt and registration.

Discounts: * Sibling Discount: $25.00 off each additional child. * Multi session discounts of each additional session of camp. To register visit: www.funcamps.com/enroll-now2.html or call 305-666-2992.

SummerCademy

The best summer experience for kids at Pinecrest Gardens. ArtCademy brings their first summer camp to Pinecrest Gardens! Students will participate in music, art, games, theater, outdoor play and more.

Ages: 4 to 12 years old.

Dates: July 8 through August 2.

Times: 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (Before and after care options available)

Tuition: $285 per week.

Outdoor Activities: Splash N’ Play, Petting Zoo, Playground, mindful walks, Field day games, picnics, Indoor Activities: Music class, Art class, Movies, Karaoke, Board Games, Face Painting, Balloon Art Musical Theater: Kids that want to participate in our end of the summer show will have rehearsals every day. To register, visit: www.pinecrestgardens.org or call 305-669-6990.

A La Carte / Art Based Cooking Camp

Participants sharpen their culinary skills under the instruction of expert chefs while learning about art from professional artists. They also develop healthy lifestyle and personal growth skills.

Ages: 10 to 16 years old.

Session 1: June 3 through 7.

Session 2: June 10 through 14.

Times: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tuition: $400.

The workshop includes daily talks from chefs and artists in a beautiful setting, presentations and cooking lessons, team challenges and competitions, art-culinary installations and more. Limited Seats (Min 10 participants). For more information, please contact Carola Bravo at hartvestproject@gmail.com or call 305-988-5089.