Captain’s Tavern Restaurant shall remain open at least until the 22nd century!

Completely unfounded rumors have been spread around town to the effect that Captain’s Tavern Restaurant is closing. I am pleased to report that this is totally untrue. Captain Bill (as I call him) and Audrey Bowers happily continue to own and operate this local institution. Since the 1970s, the Captain’s Tavern Restaurant has served the freshest seafood, steaks, and other menu items, complimented by its much beloved bar and world class wine selection. Bill and Audrey are the principal owners of the land on which the restaurant and the fish market is located. Why would they consider closing the restaurant that they love as much as they love their patrons?

There is a simple reason for the false rumors which have been spread around. It would be easy to say that these are rumors spread by the competition…but there is no competition for Captain’s Tavern Restaurant in the area. So what would drive such rumors? There are certain real estate brokers and an investment group lurking around making a concerted effort to acquire and assemble the multiple properties which are in the immediate vicinity of the Captain’s Tavern Restaurant. These properties all share the same parking lot.

Rumors that Captain’s Tavern Restaurant will close are nothing more than a malicious effort to impact the restaurant to the point that the driving forces behind such rumors might have a better chance at acquiring the Captain’s Tavern Restaurant property (yes, they have made that effort, which has miserably failed). There is no good reason to sell the restaurant property, nor any desire to end the continued successful operation of the Captain’s Tavern Restaurant.

You do not have to worry about the loss of a favorite restaurant destination which, for many of you and your families, you have grown with, enjoyed and continued to come back to, much like a family reunion. Anyone who tells you that the Captain’s Tavern Restaurant is closing…just tell them they must believe in “fake news” because it is simply and completely untrue.

Captain’s Tavern Restaurant looks forward to seeing you and your friends and families for many, many years to come.

The restaurant is located at 9625 South Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest, FL 33156. For more information call 305-666-5979.