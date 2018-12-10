Cirque du Soleil brings its first-ice production to Miami

Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Miami area with its “coolest” arena show yet – Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL. This unique arena production showcases synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand to hand. CRYSTAL will perform at the American Airlines Arena from Thursday, December 13 through 16 for seven shows.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting Monday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit <www.cirqueclub.com/crystal>. General tickets on sale for Miami performances of CRYSTAL will be available starting August 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Show Schedule – Thursday, December 13 through Sunday, December 16

Thursday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 15 at 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

More about CRYSTAL – A Breakthrough Ice Experience

Directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, the misfit heroine, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, liberated, and empowered. CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

