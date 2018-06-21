Cirque du Soleil’s first ever on ice production – CRYSTAL

Cirque du Soleil is coming to BB&T Center with a brand-new arena creation. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL, explores the artistic limits of ice for the first time in the company’s 34-year history. This unique production pushes boundaries of performance by combining stunning skating and acrobatic feats that defy the imagination. CRYSTAL will perform in Sunrise Arena for 15 performances only, Wednesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 29, 2018.

In CRYSTAL, gymnasts and skaters perform acrobatics on the ice and in the air, seamlessly combining multiple disciplines for a world class audience experience. Synchronized skating, freestyles figures, and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand. The result is an adrenaline-packed show for the whole family that pushes the boundaries and surpasses all expectations!

Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial prowess.

Show Schedule – Wednesday, July 18 through Sunday, July 29:

Wednesday (18), Thursday (19), Friday (20) at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 21st at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday (24), Wednesday (25), Thursday (26), Friday (27) at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 29 at 1:30 and 5:00 p.m.

More about CRYSTAL – A Breakthrough Ice Experience

Follow CRYSTAL, the lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, liberated, and empowered.

For information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

