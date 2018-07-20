Community Newspapers endorses Putnam as Republican nominee for governor

This fifth-generation Floridian wants to put Florida first, and for that, Adam Putnam is our first choice as the Republican nominee to fill the state governor’s seat this fall.

His campaign is focused on maintaining conservative principles that he says have worked well for this state for more than 20 years. He is a principled conservative with a proven record – someone who can get the job done by standing up for his principles and Florida values.



On veterans, no other candidate is more supportive. Putnam is committed to honoring the sacrifices made by our country’s military and families, and as the state’s commissioner of agriculture, launched “Operation Outdoor Freedom,” offering wounded veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces hunting and fishing opportunities, at no cost to them. He is also committed to making Florida the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation.

While he also believes our immigration system is broken and that securing our borders and putting an end to sanctuary cities must be priorities in order to keep our citizens safe, most near and dear to our heart is his commitment to public safety and to education reform.

This long-time farmer and a small-business owner believes, as we do, that public safety is foundational to everything we aspire to as a state. We cannot have safe schools and safe businesses and safe neighborhoods without a strong commitment to public safety.

Putnam believes every student in Florida should have access to high quality education and training in order to succeed in this rapidly changing world. As parents, he and his wife Melissa understand that no two children are the same.

He believes that parents know what is best for their children, not Washington or Tallahassee, and he supports policies that allow parents to choose the education that best fits their child’s needs. Putnam also wants Florida to have stronger career training programs that lead to long-term, well-paying careers.

Putnam also stands firm on gun rights, which is less important to us, but is of key concern to a large number of voters here in Miami-Dade County. As Commissioner of Agriculture, Putnam expanded the state’s concealed weapon license program so it is now the largest in the country and expedited over 75,000 Florida concealed weapon license applications for active military members and veterans.

We find his ideas on jobs and the economy very strong and encouraging. Putnam wants Florida to be a place where we can all prosper and grow. He understands that this is only possible with a strong economy.

And he wants to continue to trim back government regulations on Florida farms and small businesses, while remaining committed to cutting taxes in order to strengthen the economy, create jobs, and put more money back in Floridians’ pockets.

We like the sound of that. And like the idea of recommending Adam Putnam as our Republican nominee for the governor’s office.