Councilmember McDonald appointed to serve on NLC Committee

Village of Pinecrest Councilmember James E. McDonald has been appointed to chair the National League of Cities (NLC) 2019 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) federal advocacy committee. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads and ports. The appointment was announced by NLC President Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana.

Mayor Freeman-Wilson appointed Councilmember McDonald to lead the TIS committee after he served two terms as vice-chair.

The upcoming term includes autonomous vehicle and drone legislation.

“It should be an eventful year,” said Councilmember McDonald. “I am honored to head the TIS during a time when transportation and infrastructure funding are crucial for the economic well-being of our country. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues from around the country to achieve positive results.”

As TIS chair, Councilmember McDonald will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees help ensure that policymakers in Washington know what’s happening on the ground in our communities – and what is needed from our federal partners,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana, and president of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Councilmember McDonald join NLC’s Transportation and Infrastructure Services committee on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

Joining Councilmember McDonald on the TIS committee are Vice Chair Glenn Otto, Councilmember, Huber Heights, Ohio, and Vice Chair Kate Kruller, Councilmember, Tukwila, Washington.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.