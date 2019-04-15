Councilperson to Senator Anna Hochkammer?

This is not a political endorsement, but it is an endorsement for a woman on the move, serving her community. Since arriving in South Florida in 2009, Anna Hochkammer has become a passionate force. Her good can be seen in local schools, in aid sent to Ecuador for earthquake relief, by her current service as a Pinecrest Councilwoman and soon as a potential State Senator.

“First and foremost, I am passionate about education. I was a math teacher. Served as PTA President at Palmetto High School for several years. And throughout, I was an advocate for teachers and parents regarding the public education system in Florida,” explained Hochkammer. “And although I love my current role representing my neighbors in local municipal government, what keeps me up at night is the lack of funding and the lack of institutional support for public education.”

Hochkammer believes her next calling is to attack that lack of sleep by going to Tallahassee where she feels she can affect real change for the kids that attend Florida public schools. “From Tallahassee, I can work on my passion and serve my community at a higher level,” explained Hochkammer.

Her run for State Senate Seat 39 began on April 2. She has the support of many of her fellow Pinecrest councilmembers and she’s relieved to know that if she wins she will not have to resign from her Pinecrest position. “I was very mindful of this and my term ends in November 2020, right when the Senate role would start.”

District 39 is one of 40 districts in Florida, each with about 600,000 in them. The gerrymandered and geographically huge District 39 runs from Key West to the Miami-Dade board, but runs mostly west and encompasses all of Monroe County.

Hochkammer says, “To be a good politician, you need to ask questions of your constituents and then really listen. People will tell you what they need, if you give them the opportunity.” She has already made it a point to travel throughout her potential district and has heard the three main issues that she will subsequently address. The people want good quality public education, affordable and accessible healthcare and they want to take care of the environment properly.

With Hochkhammer’s well-known track record, I think District 39 has a great electable option. To learn more, go to annahochkammer.com.

Real Estate Update

As of April 6th, the Pinecrest market is weak, but improving. A healthy $1M+ market has 6-9 months of inventory. Pinecrest currently has 26 months. In mid-2018, this level was hovering around 14 months.

If you’re ready to move, I can assist you with local expertise, realistic expectations and truthful guidance to get you to wherever ‘next’ is. It’s easy to get started at miamihal.com/myvalue.

